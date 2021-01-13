China sees spike in coronavirus cases ahead of WHO team visit
China's Covid-19 cases crossed the 100-mark for the first time in recent months, ahead of Thursday's visit of the WHO team to Wuhan to probe the origins of the coronavirus.
The number of coronavirus cases in China climbed to 115 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday, adding that 107 of the infections were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside.
Of the locally transmitted cases, 90 were reported in north China's Hebei Province, which neighbours Beijing; 16 in Heilongjiang Province and one in Shanxi Province, the NHC said.
As of Tuesday, China reported a total of 87,706 Covid-19 cases and 4,634 deaths due to the virus.
The sudden spike in cases after China contained the virus raised concern as the surge comes ahead of the Spring Festival, the biggest annual holiday in the Chinese lunar calendar.
The week-long festival, which also marks the Chinese New Year, will commence on February 12 during which millions of Chinese travel to home and abroad to celebrate the holidays.
While Beijing, which has reported few cases, is tightening control because of the surge in infections in neighbouring Hebei province where millions of people are under lockdown due to the fast spread of the virus, provinces across the country are taking measures to contain the disease.
Local governments across China are shutting down funerals and weddings to cut down the risk of coronavirus spreading across rural areas, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.
Funerals and weddings in China’s rural areas sometimes involve hundreds and maybe even thousands of guests. They are an important element of traditional Chinese culture and low attendances involve a huge loss of face for the families.
The surge of the virus comes ahead of the long-awaited visit of the 10-member World Health Organisation (WHO) team to Wuhan, where Covid-19 first emerged in December 2019.
The team will directly fly from Singapore to Wuhan, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. It is not clear whether they would go through 14-day quarantine.
The WHO team's visit has become a bone of contention as Beijing, which questions the widely-held view about the virus' origins in Wuhan, had delayed granting permission to it.
China has been proactively questioning the view that the deadly outbreak took place in a wet market in Wuhan where live animals, birds and reptiles are sold and spread to humans. The market remained closed and sealed since early last year.
Observers say it is to be seen what comes out of the visit as China is asserting that the virus has emerged in several places in the world and it only reported first and wants WHO team to visit other countries as part of the world health body's investigations into the origins of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, another team of WHO officials is assessing compliance with international quality manufacturing practices ahead of potential emergency approval for China’s Covid-19 vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm, state-run China Daily quoted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying.
China has granted emergency approval for Sinopharm. Over nine million people in China have already been administered the vaccine.
A number of countries, including Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Indonesia, have authorised the Covid-19 vaccines produced by China for emergency use. And many more countries, including Brazil, Chile, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Nigeria, have ordered the vaccines or are cooperating with Beijing in procuring or rolling out the vaccines, the China Daily reported.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the Covid-19 vaccine shot developed by China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Uphold apolitical standards’: US army's rare message amid threats of violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airbnb to cancel all Washington DC bookings during Biden's inauguration week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump's term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides await Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Debating at actual crime scene': House Democrats before Trump impeachment vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emotions run high as US House begins debate on impeaching Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to appoint 'Indo-Pacific coordinator' to address concerns from China
- Campbell, a former top Pentagon official who also served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration and helped frame the “pivot to Asia”, is expected to join as the “Indo-Pacific coordinator”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's PM Johnson pledges Covid-19 vaccine program to operate 24-7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two friends in the contest, India has a tough call to make for UNHRC presidency
- UNHRCpresident Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger completed her year-long term on December 31 and the post was set to go to Nazhat Shameem Khan, Fiji’s top diplomat in Geneva. But China and Russia have opposed her candidature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York City to cut contracts with Trump organization, says mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump on verge of second impeachment after Capitol siege
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US House convenes to impeach Donald Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI says it warned about prospect of violence ahead of Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox