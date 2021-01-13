IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China sees spike in coronavirus cases ahead of WHO team visit
The team will directly fly from Singapore to Wuhan, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
The team will directly fly from Singapore to Wuhan, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
world news

China sees spike in coronavirus cases ahead of WHO team visit

As of Tuesday, China reported a total of 87,706 Covid-19 cases and 4,634 deaths due to the virus.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:29 PM IST

China's Covid-19 cases crossed the 100-mark for the first time in recent months, ahead of Thursday's visit of the WHO team to Wuhan to probe the origins of the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in China climbed to 115 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday, adding that 107 of the infections were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 90 were reported in north China's Hebei Province, which neighbours Beijing; 16 in Heilongjiang Province and one in Shanxi Province, the NHC said.

As of Tuesday, China reported a total of 87,706 Covid-19 cases and 4,634 deaths due to the virus.

The sudden spike in cases after China contained the virus raised concern as the surge comes ahead of the Spring Festival, the biggest annual holiday in the Chinese lunar calendar.

The week-long festival, which also marks the Chinese New Year, will commence on February 12 during which millions of Chinese travel to home and abroad to celebrate the holidays.

While Beijing, which has reported few cases, is tightening control because of the surge in infections in neighbouring Hebei province where millions of people are under lockdown due to the fast spread of the virus, provinces across the country are taking measures to contain the disease.

Local governments across China are shutting down funerals and weddings to cut down the risk of coronavirus spreading across rural areas, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

Funerals and weddings in China’s rural areas sometimes involve hundreds and maybe even thousands of guests. They are an important element of traditional Chinese culture and low attendances involve a huge loss of face for the families.

The surge of the virus comes ahead of the long-awaited visit of the 10-member World Health Organisation (WHO) team to Wuhan, where Covid-19 first emerged in December 2019.

The team will directly fly from Singapore to Wuhan, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. It is not clear whether they would go through 14-day quarantine.

The WHO team's visit has become a bone of contention as Beijing, which questions the widely-held view about the virus' origins in Wuhan, had delayed granting permission to it.

China has been proactively questioning the view that the deadly outbreak took place in a wet market in Wuhan where live animals, birds and reptiles are sold and spread to humans. The market remained closed and sealed since early last year.

Observers say it is to be seen what comes out of the visit as China is asserting that the virus has emerged in several places in the world and it only reported first and wants WHO team to visit other countries as part of the world health body's investigations into the origins of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, another team of WHO officials is assessing compliance with international quality manufacturing practices ahead of potential emergency approval for China’s Covid-19 vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm, state-run China Daily quoted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying.

China has granted emergency approval for Sinopharm. Over nine million people in China have already been administered the vaccine.

A number of countries, including Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Indonesia, have authorised the Covid-19 vaccines produced by China for emergency use. And many more countries, including Brazil, Chile, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Nigeria, have ordered the vaccines or are cooperating with Beijing in procuring or rolling out the vaccines, the China Daily reported.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the Covid-19 vaccine shot developed by China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday.(Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday.(Bloomberg)
world news

‘Uphold apolitical standards’: US army's rare message amid threats of violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:04 PM IST
The message was sent out on Wednesday just before the House was scheduled to convene to vote on an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airbnb did not immediately specify if its decision to block reservations was a result of a request from law enforcement agencies.(Reuters file photo)
Airbnb did not immediately specify if its decision to block reservations was a result of a request from law enforcement agencies.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Airbnb to cancel all Washington DC bookings during Biden's inauguration week

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Airbnb said it had banned from its platform some individuals who were found to have ties with hate groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

US imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump's term

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Republican Trump is due to hand over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden after losing the November 3 election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides await Joe Biden

Reuters, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:46 PM IST
"We are waiting for the new U.S. administration and their policies towards Afghanistan to see whether they would respect the peace accord,” a Taliban negotiator said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chinese inked on paper original of the comic character Tintin and his dog snowy as a pirate made for an advertising and drawn by Belgian creator Herge, is displayed at the Artcurial auction house in Paris.(AP Photo )
The Chinese inked on paper original of the comic character Tintin and his dog snowy as a pirate made for an advertising and drawn by Belgian creator Herge, is displayed at the Artcurial auction house in Paris.(AP Photo )
world news

Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:16 PM IST
On Thursday, Hergé, whose real name was Georges Remi, could break the record for the most expensive piece of comic book art at 2.6 million euros.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday.(AP)
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday.(AP)
world news

'Debating at actual crime scene': House Democrats before Trump impeachment vote

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:05 PM IST
US House representative Jason Crow said that President Donald Trump will be impeached twice because "he needs to be impeached twice."
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Harlingen, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Harlingen, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
world news

Emotions run high as US House begins debate on impeaching Donald Trump

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST
House impeachment of Trump would not immediately remove him from office but would set up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden (Reuters)
US President-elect Joe Biden (Reuters)
world news

Joe Biden to appoint 'Indo-Pacific coordinator' to address concerns from China

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • Campbell, a former top Pentagon official who also served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration and helped frame the “pivot to Asia”, is expected to join as the “Indo-Pacific coordinator”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
world news

UK's PM Johnson pledges Covid-19 vaccine program to operate 24-7

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Boris Johnson said “at the moment, the limit is on supply” of the vaccines rather than on the ability of the country's health service to deliver jabs quickly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both India and China are seen as key players in the Asia-Pacific group, which is slated to hold the presidency of the UN’s human rights body this year. (AP PHOTO)(AP)
Both India and China are seen as key players in the Asia-Pacific group, which is slated to hold the presidency of the UN’s human rights body this year. (AP PHOTO)(AP)
world news

Two friends in the contest, India has a tough call to make for UNHRC presidency

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • UNHRCpresident Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger completed her year-long term on December 31 and the post was set to go to Nazhat Shameem Khan, Fiji’s top diplomat in Geneva. But China and Russia have opposed her candidature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.(REUTERS)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.(REUTERS)
world news

New York City to cut contracts with Trump organization, says mayor

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters on Jan. 6, reiterating his unsupported claim that his re-election was stolen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington on, January 6, 2021.(Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington on, January 6, 2021.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump on verge of second impeachment after Capitol siege

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Donald Trump, who would become the only US president twice impeached, faces a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(Reuters Photo )
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(Reuters Photo )
world news

US House convenes to impeach Donald Trump for his role in Capitol assault

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:09 PM IST
A vote of the House majority to impeach would trigger a trial in the still Republican-controlled Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steven D'Antuono, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington field office, speaks during a news conference at the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)
Steven D'Antuono, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington field office, speaks during a news conference at the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)
world news

FBI says it warned about prospect of violence ahead of Capitol riot

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:00 PM IST
In the immediate aftermath of the riot, some law enforcement officials, including the Capitol police chief, said they were unaware of serious concerns leading up to January 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Explainer: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Officials predict hundreds of criminal cases will ultimately be filed and said they are considering sedition charges against some of the rioters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP