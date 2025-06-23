China slams US for strikes on Iran nuclear sites in 1st reaction to bombings

China has "strongly" condemned the US military action on Iranian nuclear sites, alleging that it was in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law. China condemned the US airstrikes, warning Washington may be repeating past strategic mistakes.(File Photo)

In a four-sentence statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry slammed the strikes on nuclear facilities and reiterated that it was willing to join efforts to restore peace.

“The US move seriously violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law and exacerbates tensions in the Middle East. China calls on all parties to the conflict, especially Israel, to cease fire as soon as possible," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

This is the first official reaction from China since the US strikes. Before this, the foreign-language arm of China’s state broadcaster had described the US move as “a dangerous turning point.”

Chinese state-run Global Times also weighed in and said the US move could push “the Iran-Israel conflict closer toward an uncontrollable state.”

The US official got involved in the Iran-Israel conflict on Sunday, with its military striking three key nuclear establishments in Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.

With the use of B2-stealth bombers, that released bunker buster bombs and the Navy's 30 Tomahawk missiles, US President Donald Trump said the strikes "totally and completely obliterated" the Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities.

Iran-Israel conflict and China

While Beijing has slammed the US action, it is yet to announce or offer any substantial assistance. China, that relies heavily on the Strait of Hormuz, stands to suffer a deep impact if it is closed, as hinted by Iran.

The strait, that Iran has often threatened to shut, is a crucial passage for about a fifth of the world’s oil, and is located between Iran and its Arabian Gulf neighbours.

China is the biggest importer of Iranian oil at 47 per cent of its seaborne crude. The country is already facing some restrictions from the US on trade, and can possibly not risk more sanctions. According to a Bloomberg report, this could be one of the reasons why China is yet to offer any assistance to Iran and get directly involved in the conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also on China to speak to leaders in Iran about not closing the Strait of Hormuz. “I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that because they heavily depend on the Straits of Hormuz for their oil,” he told Fox News.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)