close_game
close_game
News / World News / China 'strongly deplores' US statement on Taiwan election

China 'strongly deplores' US statement on Taiwan election

AFP |
Jan 14, 2024 02:17 PM IST

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to seize the island one day.

China said Sunday it "strongly deplored" a statement by the United States on the Taiwan election, after Washington congratulated independence-leaning Lai Ching-te on his victory in the self-ruled island's presidential poll.

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

Lai triumphed over his nearest rival Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang on Saturday by more than 900,000 votes, rounding off an election campaign marked by diplomatic pressure from Beijing and near-daily incursions by Chinese fighter jets.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to seize the island one day.

The US State Department on Saturday congratulated Lai on his victory and hailed the people of Taiwan "for once again demonstrating the strength of their robust democratic system and electoral process".

Read more: North Korea launched ballistic missile toward sea, says South Korea

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Beijing's foreign ministry said the US statement "sends a gravely wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces".

"We strongly deplore and firmly oppose this, and have made serious representations to the US side," the spokesperson said.

They added that Washington's statement "seriously violates the one-China principle" as well as its pledge to only maintain unofficial ties with Taiwan.

"We urge the US to stop its official interaction with Taiwan and stop sending any wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence,'" the spokesperson said.

They did not mention the unofficial post-election visit of a US delegation to Taiwan announced Sunday by Washington's de-facto embassy on the island.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On