e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / China to launch its first spacecraft to moon to collect samples, return to earth

China to launch its first spacecraft to moon to collect samples, return to earth

China National Space Administration (CNSA) said that the fuelling of the Long March-5 rocket, currently China’s largest launch vehicle, began on Monday ahead of the launch on early Tuesday.

science Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Beijing
Workers gather near a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Workers gather near a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP photo)
         

China said on Monday that it will launch its first unmanned space mission on Tuesday to collect samples from the moon’s surface and return to earth, which its scientists say is one of the country’s most complicated and challenging space missions.

China National Space Administration (CNSA) said that the fuelling of the Long March-5 rocket, currently China’s largest launch vehicle, began on Monday ahead of the launch on early Tuesday.

The rocket, which will send the Chang’e-5 spacecraft to Earth-moon transfer orbit, is scheduled to be launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province in the early hours on Tuesday.

The mission is the country’s first attempt to launch a spacecraft to collect and return samples from the moon, the CNSA said.

The Chang’e-5 mission aims to conduct unmanned lunar sample collection and return to Earth, one of the country’s most complicated and challenging space missions, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It will contribute to the scientific studies in fields such as the formation and evolution of the moon, it said.

China’s lunar exploration program is named after the legendary Chang’e, the “Moon Lady,” who took a potion and floated into the sky, eventually landing on the moon, where she became a goddess accompanied by a jade rabbit.

A major space power, China launched its first Mars mission ‘Tianwen-1’ on July 23 this year. The Mars spacecraft which included an orbiter, lander and rover is on its way to the red planet.

China launched its first lunar probe, Chang’e-1, in 2007 which orbited 200 km above the moon and mapped 3D images of the lunar surface followed by Chang’e-2 in 2010 which had sent high resolution photos of the moon’s surface.

Chang’e-3 was launched in 2013 which softly touched down on the Sinus Iridum 12 days later. Chang’e-3 included a lander and a moon rover called Yutu (Jade Rabbit).

China had launched an experimental spacecraft in 2014 to test technologies to be used on Chang’e-5.

The Chang’e-4 probe was launched in 2018. It made the first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon.

Chang’e-4, including a lander and a moon rover called Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, conducted low-frequency radio astronomical observation, terrain and landform survey, mineral composition and shallow lunar surface structure detection, and neutron radiation and neutral atom measurement, according to Xinhua reports.

tags
top news
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
Zoombombing, WFH: Covid makes Oxford Dictionary expand word of year
Zoombombing, WFH: Covid makes Oxford Dictionary expand word of year
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In