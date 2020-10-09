e-paper
Home / World News / China to purchase COVAX vaccines for 1% of population: Foreign ministry

China to purchase COVAX vaccines for 1% of population: Foreign ministry

The move shows China’s participation in the programme and accommodates interests of other countries, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news briefing.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:41 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Beijing
A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for Covid-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. China said Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX.
A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for Covid-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. China said Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX. (AP File Photo )
         

China will purchase coronavirus vaccines via the global COVAX programme for 1% of its population, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The move shows China’s participation in the programme and accommodates interests of other countries, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news briefing.

