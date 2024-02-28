 China urges UN to create roadmap for non-nuclear states to avoid nuclear threat | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / China urges UN to define roadmap to exempt non-nuclear states from nuclear threat: Report

China urges UN to define roadmap to exempt non-nuclear states from nuclear threat: Report

Reuters |
Feb 28, 2024 06:33 AM IST

Director general of the department said countries with the largest nuclear arsenals "should continue to fulfil their special and priority responsibilities"

The United Nation's Conference on Disarmament should define a roadmap or timetable for an international legal instrument to exempt non-nuclear-weapon states from the threat of nuclear weapons, the Chinese foreign ministry's department of arms control said, according to state media.

The Chinese foreign ministry's department of arms control spoke about it. (AP/File)
The Chinese foreign ministry's department of arms control spoke about it. (AP/File)

Director general of the department, Sun Xiaobo, also said countries with the largest nuclear arsenals "should continue to fulfil their special and priority responsibilities", official news agency Xinhua said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On