China vows to strengthen anti-monopoly legal actions in 2021
An annual central conference for China’s judicial, prosecution and public security work promised to strengthen law enforcement and judicial work against monopolies and unfair competition in 2021.
The meeting was held Saturday and Sunday in Beijing, according to a statement on the WeChat account of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party Central Committee.
The authorities urged Internet platforms to regulate businesses according to laws.
Government agencies will remain highly vigilant against risks from private funds, online lending and apartment renting platforms amid the coronavirus outbreak.
