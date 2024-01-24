China working to de-escalate tensions in Red Sea: ‘Priority now is to end…’

China said that it is deeply concerned about tensions in the Red Sea that have impacted global trade as many shippers have been forced to avoid the Suez Canal. China has been in “close communication with all parties concerned and making positive efforts to de-escalate” the situation in Houthi rebels have attacked international ships with missiles, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. A Houthi forces helicopter approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader.(AP)

“China calls for a halt to the harassment and attacks on civilian ships and urges all relevant parties to avoid fanning flames in the area and jointly ensure the safety and security of the route in the Red Sea,” the spokesperson added.

Talking about the importance of Red Sea for China- world's largest exporter, Wang Wenbin asserted that China is deeply concerned about the recent escalation of the Red Sea situation. The Red Sea is an important international trade route for goods and energy."

“The priority now is to end the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible to avoid further escalation and prevent the situation from getting out of control. China is willing to work with all parties to cool down the situation and maintain security and stability in the Red Sea,” he said.

Since November, Houthis have launched at least 34 attacks on shipping through the waterways leading up to Egypt's Suez Canal. The rebel group backs Hamas in Gaza and has said that they've targeted ships linked to Israel.

Some of the world's largest container shipping companies and oil giant BP have been sending vessels on longer journeys around Africa while the United States and a host of other nations have created a new force to protect ships.

The US and its allies have also been striking targets involved in the attacks.

The foreign ministry spokesperson also said that China believed the United Nations Security Council “has never authorized any country to use force against Yemen and calls for a genuine respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Red Sea coastal countries, including Yemen."