China’s Covid-19 cases remain elevated as residents fear lockdowns
China’s Covid-19 cases continued to hover around a two-month high, leaving residents of previously hard-hit areas fearful of more lockdowns.
The country reported 826 cases for Wednesday, compared with 935 Tuesday, which was the highest daily tally since May 21. While most of the outbreak is hitting beyond major cities, some neighborhoods in Shenzhen implemented new lockdowns and infections in Shanghai continue to spread -- spooking residents who endured previous isolation efforts.
The financial hub, which recorded 17 cases Wednesday, will require everyone to take Covid tests at least once a week until the end of August. Anyone who doesn’t test weekly will see their health code turn to yellow, restricting where they can go.
In Shenzhen, officials locked down the Baishizhou village that features densely packed buildings where many migrant workers live. The city reported 22 cases for Wednesday, up from 19 on Tuesday.
Several streets in the village were labeled high risk, meaning residents wouldn’t be allowed to leave their compounds or homes for seven days. Some areas had just gone through more than a week of restrictions, which lifted on July 16, due to sporadic cases.
The news of being locked down again led some residents to climb over fences to escape with luggage in tow, videos posted to social media showed.
The majority of cases are still centered in the hotspots of the Guangxi region in the south, which recorded 187 cases Wednesday -- taking its total since the outbreak there flared just over a week ago to 1,293 -- and the remote northwestern province of Gansu, which reported 363 new infections, taking its current outbreak to 1,669.
Most of Gansu’s capital, Lanzhou, has been locked down for almost a week. City officials on Tuesday launched a “door knocking” campaign to rout out hidden cases, with 10,000 medical workers from around the province going home-to-home to carry out PCR testing in the city’s high and medium risk areas.
After the House, US Senate moves to deepen ties with India on defence, emerging tech
In yet another signal of Capitol Hill's political commitment to the India-United States (US) strategic relationship, the Senate Armed Services Committee, in its version of the National Defence Authorisation Act, has asked Pentagon to step up its engagement with India on issues of “emerging technologies, readiness and logistics” within 90 days of the passage of the legislation.
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn-in as Sri Lanka's new president
Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Thursday sworn-in as Sri Lanka's eighth president and will face the tough task of leading the country out of its economic crisis and restoring order after months of mass protests. Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as the 8th Executive President of Sri Lanka at the Parliament complex before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.
Lady Gaga's dog walker's suspected shooter freed due to ‘clerical error’
US authorities were on Wednesday searching for the suspect accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker in 2021, after admitting James Howard Jackson, 19 was accidentally released from custody months ago. James Howard Jackson, 19, is charged with shooting Ryan Fischer with a handgun near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles during an attempted kidnapping of the star's valuable French bulldogs. Two of the suspects got out of a vehicle and demanded Fischer hand over the pets at gunpoint.
Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app, but did not disclose details on how many users were affected. Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour disruption at Meta Platforms keeping WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users last October.
Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on China: CIA chief on crises-hit country
The chief of the US spy agency on Wednesday blamed “dumb bets” on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse that triggered a political crisis in the island nation. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, chief Bill Burns said the mistake should serve as a warning to other nations.
