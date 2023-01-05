Home / World News / China's Covid situation ‘worrying’, says French health minister

China's Covid situation ‘worrying’, says French health minister

Updated on Jan 05, 2023 12:32 PM IST

Covid In China: European Union member states agreed to introduce some safety measures with regard to travellers from China.

Covid In China: A woman wearing a mask walks on the street in Beijing.(AP)
Covid In China: A woman wearing a mask walks on the street in Beijing.(AP)
The situation regarding COVID infections in China is "worrying", the French health minister said on Thursday although he added that pressure on France's hospitals regarding COVID was easing.

European Union member states on Wednesday agreed to introduce some safety measures with regard to travellers from China, as the bloc's crisis response group recommended that passengers flying to the EU should have a negative COVID-19 test before they board.

"We're declining considerably, including with regard to people in hospital, but what's going on in China is worrying", France's Health Minister Francois Braun told France 2 television.

china coronavirus
