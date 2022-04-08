China's Covid Zero policy defended as Shanghai struggles to contain virus
- Shanghai has been under lockdown for more than a week as authorities try to contain the virus through mass testing and isolation, which is proving less effective against the highly transmissible variants.
As China sees its worst coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak since the start of the pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party’s flagship newspaper defended President Xi Jinping’s stringent Covid Zero policy, saying the strategy is essential to saving lives and keeping the economy going. The People’s Daily, in a front-page commentary, said that the highly transmissible omicron variant “has made it more difficult to find the virus and prevent the epidemic.”
It added that “the more this is the case, the more we should adhere to the general policy of ‘dynamic zero’ without hesitation or wavering,” using Beijing’s wording for the country’s virus approach.
Shanghai, China’s financial and economic hub, has been under lockdown for more than a week as authorities try to contain the virus through mass testing and isolation, which is proving less effective against the highly transmissible variants. The Chinese financial hub is adding tens of thousands of beds by transforming conference centres and conscripting neighbouring provinces to create isolation facilities.
On Thursday, Shanghai reported 21,222 new Covid cases, up from just over 9,000 cases on Sunday in a worrying spike.
Omicron drove Covid waves in different parts of the world but countries avoided stringent measures as the fatalities remained low.
Making a case for the Covid Zero policy against the new variants, The People’s Daily argued the stringent measure “can not only reduce the harm of the epidemic to people’s health and life safety, but also balance the relationship between social and economic development and epidemic prevention and control to the greatest extent.”
The policy is designed to “achieve the maximum prevention and control effect at the least cost,” the newspaper said.
The lockdown has led to food and medicine shortages, which is fuelling discontent among resident over China’s Covid containment strategy, reported Bloomberg.
-
Russian Nobel-winning editor Dmitry Muratov says he was attacked on train
Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov said he was attacked on a Russian train Thursday by an assailant who poured red paint over him, causing severe discomfort to his eyes. He said the assailant shouted: "here's one for our boys, Muratov.” The post showed photos of Muratov and a train compartment drenched in red liquid. Longtime editor Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with a journalist from the Philippines, Maria Ressa.
-
Omicron lasts three days less than Delta for boosted: Study
People who are vaccinated and have had a booster shot against Covid-19 recover from symptoms from the Omicron variant more than three days earlier than those with the Delta variant, a study said Friday. For those with two vaccine doses plus a booster, symptoms from Omicron lasted 4.4 days, compared to 7.7 for Delta -- a difference of 3.3 days.
-
Imran Khan faces trust vote after top court order: 'Will fight till last ball'
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a huge blow to Imran Khan's plans of fresh elections - in what is being viewed as an attempt to save face - as it restored the National Assembly days after its dissolution was ordered by president Arif Alvi. In the aftermath, the opposition approached the top court, calling the move "unconstitutional". He now faces another trust vote on Saturday. The court's 13-point-order came after back-to-back hearings this week.
-
Bill introduced for automatic right to work to H-1B spouses in US
Two US Congresswomen on Thursday introduced a bill in the House of Representatives aimed at granting an automatic right to work for H-4 visa holders, who are the dependent spouses and children accompanying H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and H-3 visa holders to the United States. “Right now, the spouses of highly-skilled immigrants have to fight through years of bureaucratic red tape before they are allowed to work in the United States,” Congresswomen Carolyn Bourdeaux said in a statement.
-
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed: First Black woman to be US Supreme Court judge
With a historic Senate confirmation on Thursday, Ketanji Brown Jackson has become the first Black woman to rise up to become justice of the United States (US) Supreme Court. During President Joe Biden's presidential election campaign in February 2020, Biden committed to nominating a Black woman to the court. Jackson served as a former clerk to Justice Stephen G Breyer, who was nominated to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1994. “And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the Supreme Court. It is long-overdue”.
