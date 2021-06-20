Home / World News / China's daily Covid-19 cases fall to 23; tally at 91,587
The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 20 from 42 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.(Reuters file photo)
China's daily Covid-19 cases fall to 23; tally at 91,587

Reuters | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 07:41 AM IST

China reported 23 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the mainland for June 19, down from 30 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

All new cases were imported infections from overseas, with 12 reported in the southern province Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 20 from 42 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,587 by the end of June 19, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.


Topics
china coronavirus
