China's foreign ministry congratulates Lula on Brazil election win

Published on Oct 31, 2022 03:45 PM IST

Brazil Election: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday that China is willing to work with Lula.

Elected president for the leftist Workers Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.(AFP)
Reuters |

China's foreign ministry on Monday congratulated Luis Inacio Lula da Silva for his win in Brazil's presidential election.

Relations between China and Brazil, two of the world's largest developing countries, worsened under right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has not conceded the election yet.

Leftist Lula, previously a two-term president, lead Brazil into the first BRICS grouping in 2009, initially made up of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, before South Africa joined in 2010.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday that China is willing to work with Lula to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Brazil to a new level.

"China sincerely congratulates Mr. Lula on his re-election as President of Brazil and wishes Brazil new achievements in its nation-building endeavors," Zhao told a regular news briefing.

china brazil
Monday, October 31, 2022
