Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen. (REUTERS)
China's military activities threaten regional stability: Taiwan President

Taiwanese President told a visiting delegation of former senior US officials that Taiwan looks forward to resuming trade talks with the United States as soon as possible.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:53 AM IST

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of former senior US officials on Thursday the Chinese military's activities have threatened regional peace and stability.

Tsai also told the delegation that Taiwan looks forward to resuming trade talks with the United States as soon as possible.


