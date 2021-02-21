China's state broadcaster applies to France for right to air in Europe: Report
Chinese state media outlet China Global Television Network (CGTN) has turned to French authorities in a bid to regain its right to broadcast in Europe, Britain's Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.
CGTN approached French media regulator CSA in December, according to the FT report, citing confirmation from the regulator. But CSA declined to say when it would be able to establish whether CGTN transmits to satellite from a ground station in France and therefore falls under the country's jurisdiction, the FT report added.
Earlier this month, China barred Britain's BBC World News from its television networks and Hong Kong's public broadcaster said it would stop relaying BBC World Service radio, after Britain revoked CGTN's broadcast licence.
The FT said Britain had been CGTN's European broadcasting hub.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi's SAMI signs defence venture deal with US Lockheed Martin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 killed in Nigerian air force passenger plane crash outside Abuja airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's state broadcaster applies to France for right to air in Europe: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to get 5.6 million Covid-19 vaccines by March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington taps pastors to overcome racial divide on Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO’s draft recommendation on Wuhan Covid-19 probe triggers disbelief: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada to provide mandatory Covid-19 swab tests at US border crossings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas freeze led to release of tons of air pollutants as refineries shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel's beaches blackened by tar after offshore oil spill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge crowds in Myanmar undeterred by worst day of violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK accelerates vaccine rollout as end of lockdown in sight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Charles visits father Prince Philip in London hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French city of Nice asks tourists to stay away amid Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigerian military plane crashes on approach to Abuja airport: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China approves 16 locally-made Covid-19 vaccines for clinical trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox