China's Tiananmen victims won't be forgotten: United States
The efforts of the victims of China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square 33 years ago will not be forgotten, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Saturday marks the 33rd anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire to end the student-led unrest in and around the square. Chinese authorities ban any public commemoration of the event on the mainland.
In a statement on Saturday Asia time, Blinken termed the crackdown "a brutal assault".
"The efforts of these brave individuals will not be forgotten. Each year, we honour and remember those who stood up for human rights and fundamental freedoms," he added.
"While many are no longer able to speak up themselves, we and many around the world continue to stand up on their behalf and support their peaceful efforts to promote democracy and the rights of individuals."
Speaking on Thursday at a routine news conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated the government's standard line about those events.
"The Chinese government has long ago come to a clear conclusion about the political incident that happened in late 1980s," he said.
Later on Saturday, activists will gather in Taiwan's capital Taipei to commemorate the anniversary, likely the only part of the Chinese-speaking world where such a public event will take place, though in past years there have been large-scale commemorations in Chinese-run Hong Kong.
Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council called on Friday on Beijing "to address the historical facts of the Tiananmen Square Incident with sincerity, embark on political reforms (and) implement democratic governance".
Last year police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary and arrested the planned vigil's organiser.
China imposed a tough new national security law on Hong Kong in June 2020 punishing acts of subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.
