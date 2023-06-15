Home / World News / Chinese national arrested in Japan over alleged tech information leak

Chinese national arrested in Japan over alleged tech information leak

AFP |
Jun 15, 2023 05:47 PM IST

The 59-year-old man, who worked at a Japanese research institute, has been held on suspicion of violating unfair competition laws.

A researcher from China was arrested in Japan on Thursday for allegedly leaking information on sensitive technology to a Chinese company, police in Tokyo said.

Last year, Washington imposed restrictions on China's access to high-end chips and chip-making equipment(Rep image/ shutterstock)
Last year, Washington imposed restrictions on China's access to high-end chips and chip-making equipment(Rep image/ shutterstock)

Read here: Chinese man arrested in Pakistan for 'blasphemy' after remarks on Ramadan: Report

The 59-year-old man, who worked at a Japanese research institute, has been held on suspicion of violating unfair competition laws, a police spokesman told AFP.

In April 2018, the man allegedly "emailed information about technologies linked to synthesising a fluorine compound from an email account he held at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology to a company in China," said the spokesman, who declined to be named.

The United States and its allies, including Japan, have become increasingly wary about the transfer of cutting-edge technology to China.

Last year, Washington imposed restrictions on China's access to high-end chips and chip-making equipment, citing national security concerns.

Washington said it wanted to prevent tech that could help develop advanced military equipment from being acquired by China's armed forces and intelligence services.

It has pressed its allies to do the same, and the Netherlands and Japan recently announced new export restrictions on chipmaking technology, without naming China.

Read here: Japan considers to provide artillery shells to US to aid Ukraine: Report

Beijing has sunk billions of dollars into building up its own semiconductor industry over the past decade, and filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization over the US measures.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan china researcher + 1 more
japan china researcher
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out