Chinese passenger jet may have been deliberately brought down: Report
NEW DELHI: A Chinese airliner that crashed on March 21 killing all 132 people on board may have been flown deliberately into a nosedive in its final moments, a news report said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings by American officials who analysed data from the flight’s black box.
It was travelling from Kunming in Yunnan province to Guangzhou on China’s southeastern coast when it crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited unnamed officials as saying that the flight information recorded in the black box suggested inputs were made to cockpit controls that put the plane in a fatal plunge.
“The plane did what it was told to do by someone in the cockpit,” said a person familiar with American officials’ preliminary assessment, the report said. China Eastern flight MU5735 went into a near vertical nosedive less than an hour before it was meant to arrive at Guangzhou, with flight tracking and at least one purported video of its final moments showing the plane plummeting to the ground at an almost 90-degree angle.
The Boeing 737-800 jet, data recorded by flight tracking service FlightRadar showed, dropped from 29,000 feet to the ground in less than two minutes - before the crash, the aircraft briefly levelled off but then plunged again before eventually erupting into a fiery blaze on a hillside.
The WSJ report stressed the assessments were still preliminary and more information could change the understanding of what may have happened.
A preliminary report by China’s aviation regulator released on April 20 found no problems with the aircraft or the cargo, and that the plane appeared normal until its deadly plunge. The Chinese report did not establish a cause for the crash.
There is also a possibility that someone else on the plane could have broken into the cockpit and deliberately caused the crash, the WSJ cited its sources as saying.
While several hijacking cases have resulted in a crash, most notably during the 9/11 terror attacks, deliberate crashes by commercial pilots have been recorded twice since 1999.
That year, the first officer in the cockpit of EgyptAir Flight 990 turned off the autopilot and the engines when the plane’s captain stepped out to relieve himself - the jet crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 217 on board.
Similarly, in march 2015, the first officer of Germanwings flight 9525 locked the captain out of the cockpit before crashing the plane into a mountain in France. In all, 150 people on board the Airbus A320 were killed.
-
Sweden, Finland to jointly submit applications to become NATO members Wednesday
Sweden and Finland have remained non-aligned throughout the entire Cold War period, and have in the past opposed the prospect of becoming NATO members. However, both Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson have cited security as the reason behind their NATO aspirations. This comes in the backdrop of the Ukraine war that began after Russia invaded the east-European country on Putin's order on February 24. Currently in its third month, the war is the biggest of its kind in an European nation since the Second World War and has created a renewed refugee influx in the continent.
-
China Eastern plane crash data suggest intentional nosedive: Report
The black box for a China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed earlier this year suggests the Boeing Co. plane took an intentional nosedive, the Wall Street Journal said. The Boeing 737-800 jetliner was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21 when it plummeted from the sky, killing all 132 passengers and crew. Boeing shares added to their gains for the day, climbing as much as 6.2% in New York.
-
US authorises Covid booster shots for children aged 5 to 11
There are 28 million children who fall into the 5-11 age range in the United States, and there have been 4.8 million Covid cases and about 360 deaths among them so far, according to CDC figures. This age group has been eligible to receive the initial two doses of Pfizer's vaccine since November 2021, but less than 30 per cent of them have so far.
-
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns victims
President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned the poison of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory" espoused by the shooter who murdered 10 black Americans in Buffalo. He added: “Now's the time for people of all races, from every background, to speak up as a majority and American and reject white supremacy.” Nearly all the victims were Black, including all of those who died.
-
Russia says hundreds of Ukrainians surrender at Azovstal
Russia said Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered after staging a last stand at the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, prompting Kyiv to call for a prisoner exchange. "Over the past 24 hours, 265 militants laid down their arms and surrendered, including 51 heavily wounded," the Russian defence ministry said. Lawmakers in Finland -- which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia -- voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining the NATO military alliance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics