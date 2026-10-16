Saudi Arabia flights update: Over 15 airlines suspend, cancel services amid Houthi attacks; affected routes
The United States, France, UAE and Japan have restricted their operations to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia flights update: Multiple flights to and from Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or delayed amid attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Flight suspensions of IndiGo, Air India, Akas Air have been extended following the death of an Indian national during the attack on October 10 at the Riyadh airport. Apart from this, the United States, France, UAE and Japan have also restricted their operations in the Gulf country.
Indian carriers affected by situation in Saudi Arabia
1. Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have been suspended till October 20 now.
2. IndiGo: All flights from this Indian carrier to Saudi Arabia have been cancelled till October 24.
3. Akasa Air: Flights to and from Riyadh will be suspended till October 24. The services will be suspended to and from Jeddah till October 21.
ALSO READ: Bangladeshi duo executed in Saudi over ‘immoral act’ inside Mecca mosque: Reports
Middle-East carriers affected by situation in Saudi Arabia
1. Qatar Airways has currently suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam.
2. Emirates flights between Dubai-Riyadh and Jeddah-Dammam have been affected, reported Gulf Business.
3. Etihad Airways has issued an advisory alerting the passengers about the disruptions
-Etihad has cancelled all services between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on October 18.
-Etihad has also cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam on October 18.
-Etihad has cancelled EY601 from Abu Dhabi and EY602 from Jeddah on October 18.
4. Dubai-based airline, flydubai has cancelled multiple flights to destinations such as Riyadh, Dammam and Abha till October 19, according to a statement reported by ARN News, citing ongoing regional disruption.
5. Air Arabia has cancelled flights to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Taif. Its Sharjah services have also been impacted.
6. Bahrain's Gulf Air has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh till October 17.
ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia says it thwarted a missile strike on Medina, and other Middle East developments
International carriers affected by situation in Saudi Arabia
Philippine Airlines: The Philippines carrier has suspended operations to and from Riyadh till November 29.
Air France-KLM: It has suspended services to and from Riyadh until the end of October.
Lufthansa: German airline group’s carrier has cancelled all flights to Riyadh till October 16.
Malaysia Airlines: The carrier, based in Kuala Lumpur has cancelled flights to and from Madinah and Jeddah till October 17.
Delta: The American airline said that its flights from Atlanta to Riyadh will be delayed until March 2027.
Cathay Pacific: The Hong Kong flag carrier has delayed the resumption of its services to Dubai and Riyadh from Hong Kong through January 31, 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More