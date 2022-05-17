Chinese PM presses Shehbaz Sharif to punish Karachi university blast culprits: report
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday talked over the phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and repeated his government's demand for punishment for those involved in the attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University.
During the phone call with Sharif, Li pointed out that the Chinese side is shocked and outraged by the recent attack on its nationals in Karachi, and strongly condemns the terrorist attack, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Chinese premier hoped that Pakistan will bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible, make every effort to handle follow-up matters, comfort the bereaved families and the injured, and comprehensively strengthen security measures for Chinese institutions and citizens in Pakistan to ensure that similar tragedies do not happen again.
For his part, Sharif once again expressed deep condolences over the death of Chinese nationals in the Karachi terrorist attack and sincere sympathy to the injured.
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism, cherishes the lives and safety of Chinese nationals in the country, and regards Chinese victims and those wounded as its own compatriots without distinction, Sharif stressed, adding that the country will do its utmost to find out the truth, arrest and punish the perpetrators in accordance with the law.
The Pakistani side will strengthen security measures for all Chinese institutions and nationals in Pakistan to prevent similar incidents from happening again, he said.
This phone call came a day after it was reported that all the Chinese teachers at Karachi's NED University have left the country due to security concerns after a suicide attack on April 26 that killed three people.
The teachers, who originally taught at Karachi University, were transferred to the NED University under tightened security after the suicide attack that killed three of the Chinese teachers, News International reported.
On Sunday afternoon, 11 Chinese teachers of the NED University suddenly returned home. Dr Sarosh Lodi, the NED University vice-chancellor said that the Chinese teachers were returning home.
"Now we are worried what will happen to all these students but we have to find a solution," Dr Nasiruddin Khan, the Pakistani director of the Confucius Institute at the Karachi University, the report said.
Dr Khan further said that the suicide attack had caused great damage to the university.
-
US commission votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A presidential advisory commission has unanimously voted to recommend President Joe Biden process all applications for green cards, or Permanent Resident cards within six months. Green Card holders are allowed to live and work permanently in the United States. The recommendations of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders( PACAANHPI) will be sent to Joe Biden for his approval. All its 25 commissioners unanimously approved the proposal.
-
What is the US baby formula controversy? Regulators step in, imports in focus
To ease a nationwide shortage of baby formula, the United States is eyeing an increase in imports. The import announcement came shortly after health regulators said they will allow Abbott Nutrition - the biggest US supplier of powdered infant formula - to restart their production plant, which has been closed since February due to contamination issues. Here's what we know so far about the baby formula shortage in the United States.
-
Imran Khan's phones stolen, but ‘video statement’ not on them: Ex-Pak PM's aide
A pair of mobile phones belonging to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who recently said he made a video naming all those planning to 'assassinate' him, were stolen in Sialkot, a key aide of the Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has said.
-
Macron names Elisabeth Borne as France's new prime minister
Centrist politician Elisabeth Borne was appointed France's new prime minister on Monday, becoming only the second woman in history to hold the post. French President Emmanuel Macron's choice of Borne was criticized by some left-wing politicians and their supporters. Macron also promised a bill addressing the rising cost of living in France, where food and energy prices are surging. Macron vowed to go “twice as fast” in his second term to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Indian American group to host summit gala in US this week
An Indian American Democratic body is hosting a “Dream with Ambition” summit gala this week which will be addressed by Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- the four Indian American lawmakers. Organised by the 'Indian American Impact' during the AAPI Heritage Month, the event on Wednesday will bring together more than 300 South Asian American community leaders, philanthropists, celebrities and organisers to celebrate and educate, a media release said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics