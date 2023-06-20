‘Don’t worry…feel comfortable': Chinese woman recounts being raped by resort staff in Maldives

A Chinese woman claimed to had been raped in the Maldives during a visit to a place which she called her ‘favourite travel destination’. The woman took to Twitter to share her ordeal, where she revealed the ‘horror’ she went through at a prominent luxury hotel by a butler. Chinese woman raped in her 'favourite travel destination'(File)

The woman purportedly shared some photos showing bruises and blackening of skin that allegedly happened during when she was being raped.

However, Hindustan Times could not confirm the veracity of the incident independently.

According to the woman, who claimed to be an Australian resident, she was assigned the butler by the hotel after she decided to extend her stay in the country, who ‘helped me settle down and explained all the facilities in the hotel' – oblivious of the fact that a horrifying series of events is lying ahead to unleash in front of her.

The hotel assigned the same butler after she asked for help in reaching out to her family as she broke her phone. The butler gave his phone to her to call her parent.

Following that, the hotel staff sat on the bed and started enquiring about her, posing suspicious questions such as about the place where she slept last night. “And that’s when I realised he watched me,” she said.

After leaving the room for a brief moment, he returned to show a WeChat text her mother sent, ‘and he (started) chatting with me again’. She further added that the butler didn't budge despite rejecting his advances towards her. “I took my computer and translated it to him in case he didn’t understand.” she said.

“He then said don’t worry you can feel comfortable with me and leaned towards me and touched my mouth…tried to force open my mouth with his tongue,” the woman added.

Furthermore, the butler forced his way in and started sexually harassing her after pushing her on to the bed. The woman further wrote that she escaped the room wrapping a quilt around her. Later, she managed to inform the senior staff of the hotel only to find out that the managers tried to slip the case under the rug. However, the police came and took her statement.

The woman further alleged that she was asked to leave the hotel at the earliest and told that the case was between the police and the hotel staff, and that ‘they can no longer arrange my accommodation’.