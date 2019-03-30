Cities around the world turn off lights to mark Earth Hour

Cities around the world are marking Earth Hour by turning off the lights in a call for global action on climate change. Lights at India Gate in New Delhi were also turned off to observe Earth Hour.

In Hong Kong, major buildings along Victoria Harbour turned off their non-essential lights at 8:30 pm Saturday, and the city’s popular tourist attraction known as the Symphony of Lights was cancelled.

Over 3,000 corporations in Hong Kong signed up for Earth Hour 2019, according to the WWF Hong Kong website. Iconic skyscrapers including the Bank of China Tower and the HSBC Building in Central, the city’s major business district, switched off their lights in response to the global movement.

Beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 21:34 IST