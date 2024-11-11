Citizens need a special ‘passport’ to access porn in this country

As part of the Spanish government's upcoming Digital Wallet app, a new "porn passport" will verify users' ages before they can access adult content while maintaining their privacy. Representational image: One users verify their age, they will receive 30 "porn credits," which grant them access to explicit material for one month.

The service will require adults in the country to provide proof of identity in order to confirm their age. The app supposedly does not reveal user information or identities but based on age takes decisions such as preventing children from accessing such material.

Officially called the Digital Wallet Beta (Cartera Digital Beta), the app will allow internet platforms to check whether a person viewing pornography is of legal age.

One users verify their age, they will receive 30 "porn credits," which grant them access to explicit material for one month. Each credit, which comes with a unique QR code, allows users to visit a porn site up to 10 times before being used up, according to News Byte.

When a user tries to visit a porn site, a link will appear prompting them to connect with the Digital Wallet, where they can enter their credentials and continue.

Users can also renew their porn credits as often as they like within the month. However, if their tokens are over, they will get notifications reminding them to renew their digital passport.

The government has also said that using the Digital Wallet is voluntary provided the sites have any other legitimate form of age verification.

The Spanish government has claimed that, though complex, the system is privacy friendly and will not be used to track users. Spain would be one of the first countries to create a state-sponsored method of accessing pornographic material.

Speaking to El País newspaper, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, “The data is devastating. Almost half of young people under 15 years of age consume it."