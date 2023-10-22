CJI Chandrachud recieves Harvard Law School's 'Award for Global Leadership'

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has received the 'Award for Global Leadership', the highest professional distinction handed out by his alma mater, Harvard Law School. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud being felicitated with the Award for Global Leadership, at Harvard Law School.(PTI)

The Chief Justice was announced as the recipient of the award on January 11, this year, in an online ceremony.

The Chief Justice was present at Harvard Law School for a fireside chat with David Wilkins, who is a professor at Harvard Law School and Faculty Director, Center on the Legal Profession.

The Harvard Law School is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of its Graduate Law Program.

The Chief Justice fondly remembered his time at Harvard as an LLM student in 1982-83 and then as an SJD candidate in 1983-1986.

The Chief Justice spoke about the initiatives at the Supreme Court that have been taken during his first year of tenure as the Chief Justice.

According to an official statement, these include the incorporation of technology in court processes, launch of Handbook on combating gender stereotypes, etc.

It further said that the Chief Justice also emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary studies and said that the law does not work in a vacuum. Issues of medical science or technology are connected to the workings of law.

Referring to the legal aid clinics at Harvard, the Chief Justice stated that law students should be involved in clinical legal models, where they are actively involved in real-time cases in local areas.

When asked a question about whether the legal profession can be democratised, he referred to the new law clerk scheme implemented during his tenure, which provides equal access to all to apply for a clerkship at the Supreme Court. He also shared his concern about the mental health of lawyers.

He also suggested that apart from senior lawyers and judges, the law schools should also develop a mechanism to train the students in handling stress and mental health.

The Chief Justice also interacted with the students and faculty members of various departments at Harvard University.