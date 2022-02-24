Clash over Chernobyl plant; Kyiv under curfew: What is happening in Ukraine?
The Russia-Ukraine tension turned into a full-blown war on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin authorising the Russian forces to launch an attack on Ukraine. As the day progressed, the tension showed no sign of abating with Russia destroying at least 70 military targets in Ukraine, as claimed by Russia. The situation only turned worse with Russian troops clashing with Ukrainian forces to capture the Chernobyl plant, the site of the world's worst disaster. Ukraine's capital Kyiv was put under curfew.
Here are the latest development
1. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian forces were fighting to prevent Russian troops from capturing the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl.
2. Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced an overnight curfew in the Ukraine capital. The curfew would last from 10:00 pm to 7:00 am local time (2000-0500 GMT) and public transport would stop working during that period. Metro stations would remain open throughout to serve as bomb shelters, he said.
Ukraine says Russia trying to seize Chernobyl
3. Several parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region are no longer under Kyiv's control, the regional administration said, as Russian forces attacked by land, sea and air.
4. Russia and Ukrainian forces clashed for an airbase on the northern outskirts of Kyiv after Russian troops seized control of the Gostomel airfield.
5. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "What we've heard today are not just missile blasts, fighting & the rumble of aircraft. This is the sound of a new iron curtain, which has come down & is closing Russia off from the civilized world."
In a televised address as the attack began, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting for almost eight years.
(With agency inputs)
