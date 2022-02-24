Home / World News / Ukraine says Russia trying to seize Chernobyl
world news

Ukraine says Russia trying to seize Chernobyl

The exploded reactor has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned.
Ukrainian servicemen stand near an armored personnel carrier BTR-3 on the northwest of Kyiv.(AFP)
Ukrainian servicemen stand near an armored personnel carrier BTR-3 on the northwest of Kyiv.(AFP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 09:32 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe. The plant lies 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital of Kyiv.

The exploded reactor has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned.

Zelenskyy said on Twitter that “our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.” He added that “this is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

Russia attacks Ukraine: Full LIVE coverage 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin chernobyl + 2 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out