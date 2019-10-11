e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Climate change activist climbs on plane, others stop traffic

Enviornmental protesters transported a green boat on a trailer into Times Square, New York, and then sat down and refused police orders to move.

world Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:39 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Climate change activists sought to shut down London City Airport on Thursday as part of their wave of protests worldwide.
Climate change activists sought to shut down London City Airport on Thursday as part of their wave of protests worldwide.(AP Photo)
         

Protesters in New York City brought traffic to a standstill in the city’s busiest hub and an activist in London climbed atop a plane as climate change demonstrators entered the fourth day of rallies around the world.

Protesters transported a green boat on a trailer into Times Square and then sat down and refused police orders to move.

The boat bore the logo of the activist group Extinction Rebellion. It also had the words “Act Now” written on it and a string of brightly colored flags.

Some of the demonstrators carried signs in the shape of orange rescue lifebuoys, with the words, “Save our Future.”

The New York Police Department made dozens of civil disobedience arrests and removed the vessel some time later, which led to re-opened area streets and brought the traffic back to normal.

In London, a climate change activist scaled a British Airways plane at London City Airport. Extinction Rebellion identified the activist as a former Paralympic cyclist. A video streamed by the group showed the activist clinging to the fuselage.

British Airways says that customers were booked onto alternative flights to Amsterdam.

In a separate incident, BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt tweeted that his flight from London to Dublin had been grounded after a protester stood up to deliver a lecture on climate change just as it was to take off.

Activists sought to shut down London City Airport on Thursday as part of their wave of protests worldwide.

The environmental protests have been taking place in cities around the world.

The group got its start in London last year, and has since spread to other countries.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 14:38 IST

tags
top news
Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome, Modi to receive him at Mamallapuram
Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome, Modi to receive him at Mamallapuram
Oct 11, 2019 15:07 IST
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Oct 11, 2019 14:38 IST
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
Oct 11, 2019 14:46 IST
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Oct 11, 2019 11:53 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
Oct 11, 2019 11:14 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News