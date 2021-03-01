IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Clock is ticking for Joe Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Clock is ticking for Joe Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran

For his part, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran would only return to compliance if the US first lifted economic sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Cyprus
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST

US President Joe Biden has stressed many times that the US will return to the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with Iran -officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - provided that Iran complies with the terms of the deal.

For his part, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran would only return to compliance if the US first lifted economic sanctions. However, time is running out and Biden has to act quickly, as there are various developments - such as new restrictions imposed by Iran on UN inspections- that make the reaching of an agreement on the subject very urgent.

This is a concern shared by the EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borel, as coordinator of the JCPOA, who stressed last Friday that "we do have a diplomatic window of opportunity to focus on solutions to bring back on track in order for everybody to fulfil their commitments."

The US and EU imposed sanctions on Iran in 2010, as there were fears that Iran's nuclear programme was used as a cover to build nuclear weapons. In 2015 Iran reached an agreement with the US, China, Russia, UK, France and Germany, imposing restrictions on uranium enrichment and the type of centrifuges used for enrichment, as well as allowing international inspections of its nuclear facilities, in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Ignoring the opposition of the international community, in May 2018 former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement and imposed draconian sanctions on Iran which had a devastating effect on the country's economy. Responding, the Iranian regime, exceeded the limits set for uranium enrichment and on stockpiles and operated banned centrifuges.

Joe Biden in his presidential campaign clearly supported a return to diplomacy with Iran, but the big question now is who will make the first move. Iran insists that the US lift Trump's sanctions first and be compensated for the hardship it suffered as a result of the crippling sanctions, while the US clearly demands that Iran must return to compliance with JCPOA first.

Under a law passed by the Iranian Parliament last December, as from February 23, Tehran will stop allowing short notice "intrusive" inspections of sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency", unless there is an easing of US sanctions. It also said it would erase surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities. This, of course, makes the need to reach an agreement on reviving the JCPOA quite urgent.

An incident, which aggravated the existing difficulties for the resumption of negotiations was the recent rocket attack by Iran's proxies on US-led forces in northern Iraq, in which a civilian contractor was killed and a US soldier was injured. The US retaliated in a predawn attack on Friday when two US warplanes destroyed nine buildings and damaged two others at a camp used by Iranian-backed militants. Asked what message he was sending to Iran with the airstrike in Syria, Biden told reporters: "You can't act with impunity. Be careful."

Another factor that the Biden administration has to take into account is the fact that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is considered a moderate, will not stand as a candidate in the elections scheduled for next June and he may be succeeded by a hardliner who much more hostile to the West.

It seems that the Biden Administration has decided to take a two-step process on the nuclear deal. First to stop Iran's acceleration of nuclear activities, by lifting some sanctions and convince Tehran to return to ICPOA and then reach a more comprehensive follow-up agreement, with the new Iranian government.

As Dr Ezgi Uzun, of Sabanci University, points out: "The follow-up agreement envisages the negotiation of the collective package of issues (including the Ballistic Missile Programme, Iran's Shia militia recruitment activities in the Middle East and relations with other countries in the region, all irreversibly brought to the world agenda by the Trump Administration, in addition to the nuclear program) on an international platform that will bring together the US, EU, Iran and several other countries in the region. The Biden administration is waiting for the elections in June for the follow-up agreement."

It should be stressed, however, that there are people who say that it is not a good idea to include other issues, such as ballistic missiles, Iran proxies etc, as this will harm the chances of reaching an agreement. Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, told the Atlantic Council on February 23, that "maybe there are other issues that have to be taken into consideration, but don't put everything together at the same time. Then you are going to block the process... if you start talking about pending issues in the beginning, you will never restart."

Ali Reza Eshraghi, a visiting scholar at the UNC Center for the Middle East says: "It is highly unlikely that the US and Europe will be able to strike a broader agreement with Iran unless they first rejoin the original JCPOA - under either the current or next government in Tehran. The longer the US takes to rejoin the JCPOA, the greater the support in Tehran for accelerating the Iranian nuclear programme. In the coming weeks, European and US efforts should focus on a swift return to the JCPOA rather than holding out for the unlikely prospect of a new nuclear formula with Iran."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us iran tensions iran nuclear programme
Close
China, a crucial market for Boeing and the Max, was the first country to impose a ban on the aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia in March 2019.(File Photo / AP)
China, a crucial market for Boeing and the Max, was the first country to impose a ban on the aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia in March 2019.(File Photo / AP)
world news

China still has ‘major concerns’ about Boeing’s 737 Max planes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Boeing’s China orders largely dried up in the past four years amid heightened tension between Washington and Beijing around trade and other areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan has become one of the top emerging markets for the super-chilled fuel in recent years as domestic gas production has plateaued, forcing the nation to import cargoes. In this picture the Petronet LNG Dahej Terminal can be seen.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
Pakistan has become one of the top emerging markets for the super-chilled fuel in recent years as domestic gas production has plateaued, forcing the nation to import cargoes. In this picture the Petronet LNG Dahej Terminal can be seen.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
world news

Pakistan hopeful of saving $3 billion in 10 years with Qatar new gas deal

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The agreement, signed last Friday, will save the state $317 million annually due to the reduced price of the gas compared to the 2015 agreement between the two countries, according to Nadeem Babar, Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser on petroleum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Clock is ticking for Joe Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran

ANI, Cyprus
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
For his part, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran would only return to compliance if the US first lifted economic sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sudden decline in birth rate comes in the backdrop of increasing pressure on Beijing over reports of mass internment and coerced population control of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/ FILE)
The sudden decline in birth rate comes in the backdrop of increasing pressure on Beijing over reports of mass internment and coerced population control of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/ FILE)
world news

Xinjiang's birth rate drops sharply as focus grows on Uyghur genocide

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The figures, which run up until 2019, cited by Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP), show a decrease in birth rate by around two-thirds within two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twenty-two pigs have already been culled in efforts to curb the outbreak, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan in a statement on Sunday. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Twenty-two pigs have already been culled in efforts to curb the outbreak, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan in a statement on Sunday. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Malaysia to cull 3,000 pigs after African swine fever discovery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The disease was detected in at least 300 pigs in three districts - Pitas, Kota Marudu and Beluran - after a reported case involving the death of a wild boar last month, according to a World Organisation for Animal Health alert issued on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report said that just $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.(AP)
The report said that just $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.(AP)
world news

US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The US public is weary of the nearly 20-year-old war and President Joe Biden is reviewing a peace deal his predecessor, Donald Trump, signed with the Taliban a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade US defenses roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in this file photo from 2019. (AP Photo)
Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade US defenses roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in this file photo from 2019. (AP Photo)
world news

China builds system to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The US in recent years has pointed to China's nuclear modernisation as a key justification for investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming two decades to build an all-new US nuclear arsenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand concluded Covid-19 vaccine dry run successfully in six districts on Saturday.HT PHOTO(HT_PRINT)
Jharkhand concluded Covid-19 vaccine dry run successfully in six districts on Saturday.HT PHOTO(HT_PRINT)
world news

UK confident of vaccine supply, minister Zahawi says

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Zahawi said the United Kingdom's vaccine rollout would accelerate in March - at around twice the rate of the past 10 weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.(Reuters)
Suu Kyi was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar court files 2 more charges against Suu Kyi; protesters march again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Suu Kyi looked well as she took part in a court hearing via video conferencing in the capital, Naypyitaw, and she asked to see her legal team, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All over the world, the supply of coronavirus vaccines is falling far short of demand, and the limited amount available is going to rich countries. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)(AP)
All over the world, the supply of coronavirus vaccines is falling far short of demand, and the limited amount available is going to rich countries. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)(AP)
world news

Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine blueprint, technical know-how

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the WHO, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on October 2, 2019.(Reuters Photo)
Activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on October 2, 2019.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Khashoggi killing: White House official explains why MBS not sanctioned

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The US last week released fresh declassified file on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, who was critical of the Saudi kingdom and the crown prince.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Car rally near Toronto hails Indo-Canadian collaboration in Covid vaccine supply
Car rally near Toronto hails Indo-Canadian collaboration in Covid vaccine supply
world news

Car rally near Toronto hails Indo-Canadian collaboration in Covid vaccine supply

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:41 PM IST
A rally involving nearly 350 cars was held in the township of Brampton in Greater Toronto Area on Sunday to mark the cooperation between New Delhi and Ottawa over the supply of made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines to Canada
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at court following a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia in this file photo.(REUTERS)
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at court following a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia in this file photo.(REUTERS)
world news

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's extradition to US enters final round

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Meng's defence lawyers are set to assert that abuses by Canada and the United States have denied her the right to a fair process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People giving swab samples at Civil Hospital as testing for Covid-19 increases due to a spike in cases around NCR, in Gurugram, India on February 28, 2021. (HT PHOTO)
People giving swab samples at Civil Hospital as testing for Covid-19 increases due to a spike in cases around NCR, in Gurugram, India on February 28, 2021. (HT PHOTO)
world news

India Covid-19 cases may rise as summer will force people indoors: Expert

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The warning came from Toronto-based Prabhat Jha, epidemiologist at University of Toronto’s Unity Health St Michael Hospital and executive director of Centre for Global Health Research
READ FULL STORY
Close
Icons for ByteDance Ltd.'s Xigua Video app, top left, and the Kuaishou Technology app, top second left, on a smartphone in Hong Kong, China. (Bloomberg)
Icons for ByteDance Ltd.'s Xigua Video app, top left, and the Kuaishou Technology app, top second left, on a smartphone in Hong Kong, China. (Bloomberg)
world news

China developing tech to address personal information protection 'loopholes'

Reuters, Beijng
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:53 AM IST
China's regulators have in recent months forged ahead with a crackdown on the country's technology giants, criticising and punishing them on areas ranging from anti-competitive behaviour to violations of consumer rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac