Home / World News / Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
world news

Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report

The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey visits the crime scene where a car crashed into a group of people, near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)
Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey visits the crime scene where a car crashed into a group of people, near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

A letter of confession was found in the car that drove into a crowd of people on a Berlin shopping street, killing one person, the Bild daily reported on Wednesday.

Bild cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany berlin car crash + 1 more
germany berlin car crash
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The car drove into the crowd on a street in the western part of Germany's capital Berlin. (For representation purpose)

    1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin

    The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.

  • Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. (iStockphoto)

    5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

    The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.

  • A worker pours a pint of beer at Pressure Drop Brewery, in north London, on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Justin TALLIS/AFP)

    London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports

    The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.

  • Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why

    Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.

  • Final rites of victims of the Tara Air crash, which included four Indians and 16 Nepalis, performed in Kathmandu on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The last rites of the four Indians were performed at Pashupatinath Temple. (ANI Photo)

    Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22

    Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out