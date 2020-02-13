e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus has infected more than 60,000 people globally

Coronavirus has infected more than 60,000 people globally

Most of the deaths in the Chinese mainland has occurred in the central province of Hubei.

world Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:49 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Beijing
A doctor disinfects the entrance of a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province.
A doctor disinfects the entrance of a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province. (REUTERS)
         

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 60,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:

• Mainland China: 1,367 deaths among 59,804 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

• Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death

• Macao: 10

• Japan: 251, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

• Singapore: 58

• Thailand: 33

• South Korea: 28

• Malaysia: 19

• Taiwan: 18

• Vietnam: 16

• Australia: 14

• Germany: 16

• United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

• France: 11

• United Kingdom: 9

• United Arab Emirates: 8

• Canada: 7

• Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

• India: 3

• Italy: 3

• Russia: 2

• Spain: 2

• Belgium: 1

• Nepal: 1

• Sri Lanka: 1

• Sweden: 1

• Cambodia: 1

• Finland: 1

tags
top news
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital after being cured
Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital after being cured
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel, Alok Sharma: Key things to know about Indian-origin ministers in UK
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel, Alok Sharma: Key things to know about Indian-origin ministers in UK
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
J&K Panchayat bypolls announced; 1st polling exercise after Art 370 dilution
J&K Panchayat bypolls announced; 1st polling exercise after Art 370 dilution
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news