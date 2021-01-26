IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / LIVE: Mexico's Covid-19 death toll tops 150,000
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Live

LIVE: Mexico's Covid-19 death toll tops 150,000

The US, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads globally, followed by Russia and the United Kingdom respectively.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:28 AM IST

India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease is at 10,667,736 as 13,203 new infections were reported between Sunday and Monday, according to the Union health ministry. This was the lowest single-day spike in more than eight months. The global caseload of the disease, meanwhile, is at over 99.65 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker which also shows that more than 2.1 million have succumbed to the infection thus far. The caseload of the United States, the highest in the world, exceeds 25 million with more than 420,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

New York, California, Texas, Florida and New Jersey are states with the highest Covid-19 deaths in the United States, the tracker shows. New York has recorded 42,535 deaths, with California and Texas at 37,311 and 35,090 respectively. While Florida has recorded 25,446 deaths thus far, New Jersey's toll stands at 20,972. The US was among the first countries to have cleared a vaccine against Covid-19, doing so in December 2020. Vaccines from Pfizer-BionTech SE and Moderna are being administered in its vaccination drive.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 26, 2021 08:27 AM IST

    Mexico's Covid-19 death toll crosses 150,000

    Mexico's Covid-19 death toll rises to 150,273 with 659 new fatalities, the fourth-highest globally. 8,521 new cases take tally past 1.77 million.

  • JAN 26, 2021 07:51 AM IST

    Over 1.95 million healthcare workers vaccinated, says health ministry

    More than 1,950,000 healthcare workers vaccinated across India thus far, says health ministry.

  • JAN 26, 2021 07:26 AM IST

    China reports 82 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported 82 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, down from 124 a day before, and one death. Tally reaches 89,197 and death toll rises to 4,636.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
e-paper
Incoming US secretary of treasury Janet Yellen (FILE/AP)
Incoming US secretary of treasury Janet Yellen (FILE/AP)
world news

US Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:05 AM IST
The Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Yellen, with all opposition coming from Republicans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, speaks to the media (FILE PHOTO).
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, speaks to the media (FILE PHOTO).
world news

Mexican president Obrador works from isolation after positive Covid-19 test

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Mexico has topped 150,000 deaths due to Covid-19, the fourth-highest level in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter last year started adding labels and warnings about misinformation on the site, including about the Covid-19 pandemic and the US election.(REUTERS)
Twitter last year started adding labels and warnings about misinformation on the site, including about the Covid-19 pandemic and the US election.(REUTERS)
world news

Twitter users fact check misinformation in new trial program

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Twitter and other social media companies have been under pressure to combat misinformation on their platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
world news

LIVE: Mexico's Covid-19 death toll tops 150,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:28 AM IST
The US, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads globally, followed by Russia and the United Kingdom respectively.
READ FULL STORY
A combination of picture of US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.(AFP)
A combination of picture of US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.(AFP)
world news

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Joe Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US(Reuters File Photo )
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump opens office to ‘carry on’ agenda of his administration

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump has opened an office that will “advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his administration, according to a statement released Monday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

US detects first case of Brazil coronavirus variant

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:43 AM IST
President Joe Biden on Monday re-imposed a travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person wears a sticker after they were given the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and administered Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(AP)
A person wears a sticker after they were given the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and administered Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(AP)
world news

US Covid-19 numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:40 AM IST
The US is recording just under 3,100 deaths a day on average, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking at the same press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO expects the world's coronavirus case total to surge past 100 million this week.(REUTERS)
Speaking at the same press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO expects the world's coronavirus case total to surge past 100 million this week.(REUTERS)
world news

Countries struggling with Covid-19 vaccine supply, distribution, says WHO expert

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The global number of Covid-19 cases reached 98,794,942, with the cumulative death toll rising to 2,124,193, according to the WHO data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s 72nd Republic Day(AP)
Boris Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s 72nd Republic Day(AP)
world news

Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate Covid

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:12 AM IST
In his video message to celebrate the birth of an “extraordinary Constitution” that established India “as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world”, the UK PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. During the Trump administration's final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden's efforts to undo his predecessor's immigration policies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. During the Trump administration's final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden's efforts to undo his predecessor's immigration policies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

Election lawsuit citing ‘Lord of the Rings’ is tweaked after ‘a Bit of Rest’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The suit, filed Jan. 18 in federal court in Waco, Texas, names House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Arguments in the Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8, and the case against Trump, the first former president to face impeachment trial, will test a political party still sorting itself out for the post-Trump era.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who says he will not take any Covid-19 shot, has been criticized for the slow and patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout.(Photo: Reuters)
Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who says he will not take any Covid-19 shot, has been criticized for the slow and patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout.(Photo: Reuters)
world news

Bolsonaro thanks China for fast-tracking Covid-19 vaccine supplies

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:55 AM IST
China had also fast-tracked approval for supplies of active ingredients to make AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil, Bolsonaro tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden places a protective mask on during an executive signing event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. (Bloomberg Photo )
US President Joe Biden places a protective mask on during an executive signing event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. (Bloomberg Photo )
world news

China tests Joe Biden’s will on strategic flash point of Taiwan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:55 AM IST
The US State Department issued a statement affirming Washington’s “rock-solid” commitment to Taipei and urging Beijing “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The variant discovered in Britain could also be associated with higher mortality, although the evidence around that is uncertain.(AFP)
The variant discovered in Britain could also be associated with higher mortality, although the evidence around that is uncertain.(AFP)
world news

Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:53 AM IST
The three major variants of concern identified so far were discovered in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. All three variants are thought to be more transmissible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved