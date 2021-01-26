LIVE: Mexico's Covid-19 death toll tops 150,000
India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease is at 10,667,736 as 13,203 new infections were reported between Sunday and Monday, according to the Union health ministry. This was the lowest single-day spike in more than eight months. The global caseload of the disease, meanwhile, is at over 99.65 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker which also shows that more than 2.1 million have succumbed to the infection thus far. The caseload of the United States, the highest in the world, exceeds 25 million with more than 420,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
New York, California, Texas, Florida and New Jersey are states with the highest Covid-19 deaths in the United States, the tracker shows. New York has recorded 42,535 deaths, with California and Texas at 37,311 and 35,090 respectively. While Florida has recorded 25,446 deaths thus far, New Jersey's toll stands at 20,972. The US was among the first countries to have cleared a vaccine against Covid-19, doing so in December 2020. Vaccines from Pfizer-BionTech SE and Moderna are being administered in its vaccination drive.
JAN 26, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Mexico's Covid-19 death toll crosses 150,000
Mexico's Covid-19 death toll rises to 150,273 with 659 new fatalities, the fourth-highest globally. 8,521 new cases take tally past 1.77 million.
JAN 26, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Over 1.95 million healthcare workers vaccinated, says health ministry
More than 1,950,000 healthcare workers vaccinated across India thus far, says health ministry.
JAN 26, 2021 07:26 AM IST
China reports 82 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 82 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, down from 124 a day before, and one death. Tally reaches 89,197 and death toll rises to 4,636.
