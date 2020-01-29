e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus outbreak diary: ‘Wuhan, be strong’, shout its residents

Coronavirus outbreak diary: ‘Wuhan, be strong’, shout its residents

Support for Wuhan is a trending thread on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform where netizens have pledged their support. “Wuhan is not an abandoned city,” said a post shared by many.

world Updated: Jan 29, 2020 06:19 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.
Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The embattled, locked-down citizens of Wuhan are putting up a brave face and giving a shout-out to their neighbours amid an unprecedented crisis that’s gripped their lives.

A picturesque city in central China, Wuhan was where Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping for their first informal summit in April, 2018. On Monday, Wuhan’s citizens received a message on WeChat to do their collective bit to lift sagging spirits.

The message asked residents to open their windows sharp at 8pm and shout “Wuhan, come on” to spread the spirit of cheer around the city. The message in Chinese asked residents to shout “Wuhan, Jia You” or “Wuhan, add oil” – a popular phrase in China used to encourage people, egg them on or to exhort them to stay strong. Thousands did.

On mobile videos shared online, one could hear echoing voices cheering the spirit of the city through open windows overlooking well lit but eerily desolate streets.

Many then sang China’s National Anthem; some sang old patriotic songs.

Support for Wuhan is a trending thread on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform where netizens have pledged their support. “Wuhan is not an abandoned city,” said a post shared by many.

Ordinary Chinese have always been key characters who help create history, wrote the nationalistic tabloid, Global Times.

tags
top news
During budget session, MHA likely to face questions over CAA, nationwide NRC
During budget session, MHA likely to face questions over CAA, nationwide NRC
Budget 2020: Three areas budget must focus on to revive economic growth
Budget 2020: Three areas budget must focus on to revive economic growth
Govt may announce Ram temple trust in a week
Govt may announce Ram temple trust in a week
Modi wants envoys to focus on trade, tourists and tech
Modi wants envoys to focus on trade, tourists and tech
52-year-old man rapes teen, assaults her with iron rod: Cops
52-year-old man rapes teen, assaults her with iron rod: Cops
After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra ‘until further notice’
After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra ‘until further notice’
India needs 7-10 days to defeat Pakistan in war: PM Modi
India needs 7-10 days to defeat Pakistan in war: PM Modi
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news