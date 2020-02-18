e-paper
World News / Covid-19 outbreak is 'a very dangerous situation': Guterres, UN chief

Covid-19 outbreak is ‘a very dangerous situation’: Guterres, UN chief

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

world Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:33 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Lahore
The UN chief was in Pakistan for a conference on 40 years of refugees fleeing neighboring war-torn Afghanistan.
The UN chief was in Pakistan for a conference on 40 years of refugees fleeing neighboring war-torn Afghanistan. (REUTERS)
         

The UN secretary general has said that the virus outbreak that began in China “is not out of control but it is a very dangerous situation.” Antonio Guterres said in an interview to The Associated Press Tuesday that “the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.” The outbreak has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The UN chief was in Pakistan for a conference on 40 years of refugees fleeing neighboring war-torn Afghanistan.

