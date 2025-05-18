Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Could feel tornado's vibration': Storm batters Kentucky in US, kills at least 18

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2025 09:42 AM IST

The storm ripped largely across rural area and extended to the London Corbin Airport shortly before midnight.

Extreme weather conditions swept across parts of the US Midwest and South, leaving several people dead, many of them from Kentucky, where the tornado destroyed homes and flipped a car on the interstate.

Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear said that parts of two dozen state roads were closed, and some could take days to reopen. Also the death toll could still rise.(REUTERS)
Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear said that parts of two dozen state roads were closed, and some could take days to reopen. Also the death toll could still rise.(REUTERS)

At least 18 people were killed and 10 were in critical condition due to the severe weather, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on Saturday. 

Seventeen of the fatalities were from Laurel County, while one was from Pulaski County. Among the dead was the 39-year-old veteran firefighter with the Laurel County Fire Department who was injured while responding to the weather.

Kayla Patter, a citizen who survived the storm, said that her husband and their five children were huddled in a tub in their basement. “You could literally hear just things ripping in the distance, glass shattering everywhere, just roaring like a freight train,” she said. While their house was spared, the neighbours' houses were demolished and covered with lumber, metal sheets and stray belongings. Meanwhile, the rescuers searched for survivors all night, and an emergency shelter was set up at a local high school.

Missouri pounded by storms, with deaths confirmed in St. Louis

In Missouri, the storm took the lives of seven people, the authorities said. This tornado was part of a larger system that spawned tornadoes in Wisconsin and brought a heat wave in Texas and a dust storm in Chicago.

In Clayton, Missouri, the tornado touched down in the area of Forest Park, home to the St. Louis Zoo and the site of the 1904 World's Fair and Olympic Games.

According to the weather service, supercells are likely to develop across parts of Texas and Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. Large to very large hail of up to 3.5 inches (8.9 centimetres) could develop. “Be prepared to take action if watches and warnings are issued for your area,” the weather service said.(With PTI inputs)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / 'Could feel tornado's vibration': Storm batters Kentucky in US, kills at least 18
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On