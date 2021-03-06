IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Countries urge WTO to destroy US intellectual rights on any Covid-19 innovations
“The Covid-19 pandemic knows no borders and the need for vaccine development and dissemination across the globe is critically important. The TRIPS waiver raised by India and South Africa at the WTO would help the global community move forward in defeating the scourge of Covid-19 by making diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines available in developing countries,” Congressman Rosa DeLauro,(REUTERS)
“The Covid-19 pandemic knows no borders and the need for vaccine development and dissemination across the globe is critically important. The TRIPS waiver raised by India and South Africa at the WTO would help the global community move forward in defeating the scourge of Covid-19 by making diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines available in developing countries,” Congressman Rosa DeLauro,(REUTERS)
world news

Countries urge WTO to destroy US intellectual rights on any Covid-19 innovations

In the letter, Senators Mike Lee, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst and Todd Young urged Biden to reject the upcoming proposal at the WTO.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:14 PM IST

Four top Republicans Senator on Friday urged US President Joe Biden not to accept a proposal by India and South Africa to the World Trade Organisation to waive anti-Covid-19 vaccine patents to boost its supply. “India, South Africa and other countries are presenting a proposal at the World Trade Organisation to waive all intellectual property rights for any innovation related to Covid-19," the group of four Republican Senators wrote in a letter to Biden.

“The proponents of this scheme argue that if we just destroy the intellectual property developed by American companies, we will suddenly have more manufacturers producing Covid-19 vaccines,” they said.

In the letter, Senators Mike Lee, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst and Todd Young urged Biden to reject the upcoming proposal at the WTO.

“But the opposite is true. By destroying the intellectual property of every American company that has worked on Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, we would be ending the progress -- started under Operation Warp Speed -- that led to the fastest development of life-saving vaccines in history," the Senators wrote.

They alleged that some countries believe that they would benefit from seizing America's intellectual property.

“But this is a mistake,” they said.

“Waiving all rights to intellectual property would end the innovation pipeline and stop the development of new vaccines or boosters to address variants in the virus. It also wouldn't increase the supply of vaccines because of the tremendous time and resources needed to build new manufacturing plants and acquire the knowhow to produce these complex medicines,” they said.

“Even if the waiver may temporarily result in a few copycats attempting to produce what American companies developed, it would introduce major quality control problems,” the Senators said.

“As a global leader and a force for good, we can do a lot to help other countries overcome the virus. But destroying our rights to intellectual property wouldn't advance our mission of fighting the virus -- it would make the problem worse, for America and for the world,” they wrote.

“The end of this pandemic is in sight. More than 50 million Americans have been vaccinated, and cases have declined by more than 75 percent from their recent high. We stand ready to work with you to bring an end to this deadly crisis and urge you to take a strong stand against this scheme that would halt our progress,” the Senators said.

Also read: Waive Covid vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say

In a statement, the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Centre (GIPC) senior Vice president Patrick Kilbride said the proposals to waive intellectual property rights are misguided and a distraction from the real work of reinforcing supply chains and assisting countries to procure, distribute and administer vaccines to billions of the world’s citizens.

“Diminishing intellectual property rights would make it more difficult to quickly develop and distribute vaccines or treatments in the future pandemics the world will face,” he said.

Early this week, hundreds of American civil society organizations and three top Congressmen urged Biden not to block the waiver to Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organisation, a move they said would boost the treatment of coronavirus patients worldwide.

“The Covid-19 pandemic knows no borders and the need for vaccine development and dissemination across the globe is critically important. The TRIPS waiver raised by India and South Africa at the WTO would help the global community move forward in defeating the scourge of Covid-19 by making diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines available in developing countries,” Congressman Rosa DeLauro, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee told reporters at a news conference.

The WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) requires countries to provide lengthy monopoly protections for medicines, tests and technologies used to produce them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden world trade organization coronavirus vaccine
Close
Anti-coup protesters hold up images of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Anti-coup protesters hold up images of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

Increasing evidence that Myanmar's military forces are shooting to kill: Report

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:55 PM IST
A CNN report quotes Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Research, Emerlynne Gil as saying that since the government is silent on the usage of shoot to kill tactics, it may be possible that it has authorised it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month after rising 166,000 in January. Payrolls fell in December for the first time in eight months. The economy has recouped 12.7 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in the pandemic recession.(AFP)
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month after rising 166,000 in January. Payrolls fell in December for the first time in eight months. The economy has recouped 12.7 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in the pandemic recession.(AFP)
world news

US labour market stronger than before, but road to full recovery remains long

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The Labour Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed at least 4.1 million Americans have been out of work for more than six months, accounting for 41.5% of the unemployed population in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WHO team, post the trip, said that the initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research. (Representative Image) (STR / AFP)
The WHO team, post the trip, said that the initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research. (Representative Image) (STR / AFP)
world news

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for coronavirus, says dissident

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Jianli, in an opinion article for The Hill, wrote that it is the lesson learned after the World Health Organization (WHO) team's visit to China produced no answers to key questions about how and where the coronavirus started.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
world news

Pak PM Imran Khan threatens party lawmakers ahead of Vote of Confidence

Posted by Shivani | ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Khan's party Pakistan -- Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) -- has 157 members in the 342-member National Assembly. Opposition Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples' Party have 84 and 54 members, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mayor Sadiq Khan warned on Friday there are four times the number of Covid-19 patients in the UK capital’s hospitals than when restrictions were lifted last summer, and the much-vaunted vaccination program has not yet reached all of the most vulnerable Londoners. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Mayor Sadiq Khan warned on Friday there are four times the number of Covid-19 patients in the UK capital’s hospitals than when restrictions were lifted last summer, and the much-vaunted vaccination program has not yet reached all of the most vulnerable Londoners. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

London is lagging on vaccines and UK cannot afford that

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:52 AM IST
London, the metropolis of 9 million, is lagging other British regions on vaccine take-up. A study published this week also suggested infections were rising last month while the rate of decline nationally was slowing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"This is an active threat," White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said when asked about the situation during a press briefing. "Everyone running these servers needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned that there are a large number of victims," she added.(AFP)
"This is an active threat," White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said when asked about the situation during a press briefing. "Everyone running these servers needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned that there are a large number of victims," she added.(AFP)
world news

30,000 US agencies hacked by Chinese cyber espionage units: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The campaign has exploited recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange software, stealing email and infecting computer servers with tools that let attackers take control remotely, Brian Krebs said in a post at his cyber security news website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden first executive in decades to not hold formal Q&A session so far into term

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Biden has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The arrested man has been charged with assaulting a woman. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)
The arrested man has been charged with assaulting a woman. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)
world news

Man arrested, charged over violence during Tiranga-Maple rally in Canada

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • The rally was organised to celebrate the imminent arrival of India-made COVID-19 vaccines in Canada and featured nearly 350 cars bearing both the Indian and Canadian flags
READ FULL STORY
Close
Getting students back into classrooms has been a fraught issue nationwide, pitting politicians against powerful teachers unions.(AP)
Getting students back into classrooms has been a fraught issue nationwide, pitting politicians against powerful teachers unions.(AP)
world news

New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?

AP, Sacramento
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:55 AM IST
After nearly a year of distance learning for most K-12 students during the coronavirus pandemic, parents in the nation’s most populated state say they are frustrated and losing hope their children will see the inside of a classroom this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Papua New Guinea on October 1.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Papua New Guinea on October 1.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
world news

New Zealand: New 6.3 magnitude earthquake registered, no damage reported

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:51 AM IST
There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia.(Reuters File Photo)
Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey puts up first tweet for sale

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The post, sent from Dorsey's account in March of 2006, received offers on Friday that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A TV screen showing news over the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), is seen in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
A TV screen showing news over the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), is seen in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
world news

China abandons 24-year experiment with open Hong Kong elections

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:47 AM IST
On Friday, China laid out sweeping plans to prevent similar surprises in future Hong Kong elections, requiring candidates for office to be “patriots” and reportedly removing district councilors from the next leadership vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Senate parliamentarian ruled that the minimum wage increase violated strict budget rules limiting what can be included in a package that can be passed with 51 votes rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster.(Bloomberg)
The Senate parliamentarian ruled that the minimum wage increase violated strict budget rules limiting what can be included in a package that can be passed with 51 votes rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster.(Bloomberg)
world news

Democrats come out with own version of $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Under the House bill, the cash payment would phase out for singles with incomes between $75,000 and $100,000. But under the Senate bill, the phaseout stops at $80,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Somalia's state-controlled Radio Mogadishu reported there was also destruction of property and that police had cordoned off the area.(Reuters Photo)
Somalia's state-controlled Radio Mogadishu reported there was also destruction of property and that police had cordoned off the area.(Reuters Photo)
world news

At least 20 killed, 30 wounded by suicide car bomb in Somalia capital

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Mogadishu
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The blast sent plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered gunfire, witnesses and state-owned media reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The relief legislation, aimed at battling the killer virus and nursing the staggered economy back to health, will provide direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans.(Bloomberg)
The relief legislation, aimed at battling the killer virus and nursing the staggered economy back to health, will provide direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans.(Bloomberg)
world news

Democrats split on jobless benefits slows Covid relief bill in Senate

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Work on the Senate floor ceased for over eight hours as Democrats sought a way to salvage their unemployment provision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP