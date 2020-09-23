e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 cases surge as Israel prepares tighter measures

Covid-19 cases surge as Israel prepares tighter measures

The health ministry reported 6,861 new cases Wednesday as a raging outbreak showed no signs of slowing. Israel, a country of some 9 million people, now has one of the world’s highest rates of coronavirus on a per capita basis, and health officials say hospitals are quickly approaching capacity.

world Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:10 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jerusalem
The health ministry has instructed hospitals to delay non-essential surgeries and to open additional coronavirus wards as the number of serious cases continues to rise.
The health ministry has instructed hospitals to delay non-essential surgeries and to open additional coronavirus wards as the number of serious cases continues to rise.(Reuters file photo)
         

Israel on Wednesday reported a new record level of daily cases of coronavirus, shortly before government officials were to meet to discuss tightening a new nationwide lockdown.

The health ministry reported 6,861 new cases Wednesday as a raging outbreak showed no signs of slowing. Israel, a country of some 9 million people, now has one of the world’s highest rates of coronavirus on a per capita basis, and health officials say hospitals are quickly approaching capacity.

The government last week imposed a nationwide lockdown that closed schools, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants. The coronavirus cabinet was meeting later Wednesday to discuss further tightening the restrictions.

Israel won international praise for its handling of the outbreak last spring, moving quickly to seal its borders and impose a lockdown that appeared to contain the virus. But the government reopened the economy too quickly, and a new outbreak has quickly spread throughout the summer. The economy, meanwhile, has not recovered from a serious downturn caused by the first lockdown.

The health ministry has instructed hospitals to delay non-essential surgeries and to open additional coronavirus wards as the number of serious cases continues to rise.

Beyond further limiting economic activity, officials have been discussing shuttering synagogues and clamping down on protests — both of which risk sparking a public backlash. The limits would come at a time when Israeli Jews are celebrating the High Holidays and when weekly demonstrations have been held against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Deputy health minister Yoav Kisch said restrictions would have to be tightened in the near future.

“Educational institutions will be closed, the economy will be limited to essential work, synagogues will have no indoor prayers, with arrangements for outdoor prayer, and demonstrations will be allowed without protesters traveling between cities,” he told Channel 12 TV. “Everyone will demonstrate where he wants, will pray where he wants and will stay at home. That is what is required now.”

tags
top news
Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Sushant case: Maha Congress questions probe by central agencies
Sushant case: Maha Congress questions probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In