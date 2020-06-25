e-paper
Covid-19 cases top 1.92 lakh-mark in Pakistan, toll nears 4,000

With the detection of 4,044 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in Pakistan now stands at 192,970, the health ministry has said.

world Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Islamabad
Men carry packs of mobile phones to attract passersby while selling along a road as the electronics markets are closed after Pakistani authorities re-imposed lockdowns in selected areas in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease in Karachi, Pakistan on June 24, 2020. (Reuters File Photo)
         

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed the 192,000-mark after 4,044 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry of national health services, 148 more people died due to the deadly virus in the country, taking the death toll to 3,903.

With the detection of 4,044 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 192,970, it said. Sindh reported maximum number of 74,070 infections, followed by 71,191 in Punjab, 23,887 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 11,710 in Islamabad, 9,817 in Balochistan, 1,365 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 930 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A total of 81,307 patients have recovered so far from the disease.

Health authorities have so far conducted 1,171,976 coronavirus tests, including 21,835 in the last 24 hours.

