e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study

Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study

Taking into account the known concentration of coronavirus in saliva, scientists estimated that each minute of loudly speaking can generate more than 1,000 virus-containing droplets capable of remaining airborne for eight minutes or more in a closed space.

world Updated: May 15, 2020 08:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
A laser projected into the box illuminated droplets, allowing them to be seen and counted.
A laser projected into the box illuminated droplets, allowing them to be seen and counted.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

Microdroplets generated by speech can remain suspended in the air in an enclosed space for more than 10 minutes, a study published on Wednesday showed, underscoring their likely role in spreading Covid-19.

Researchers at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) had a person loudly repeat the phrase “stay healthy” for 25 seconds inside a closed box.

A laser projected into the box illuminated droplets, allowing them to be seen and counted. They stayed in the air for an average of 12 minutes, the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the US (PNAS) showed.

Taking into account the known concentration of coronavirus in saliva, scientists estimated that each minute of loudly speaking can generate more than 1,000 virus-containing droplets capable of remaining airborne for eight minutes or more in a closed space.

“This direct visualisation demonstrates how normal speech generates airborne droplets that can remain suspended for tens of minutes or longer and are eminently capable of transmitting disease in confined spaces,” the researchers conclude.

tags
top news
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India tops 2 million Covid-19 tests
India tops 2 million Covid-19 tests
Live: Covid-19 deaths worldwide cross 300,000, confirmed cases near 4.5 million
Live: Covid-19 deaths worldwide cross 300,000, confirmed cases near 4.5 million
Rs 2L-crore concessional credit offer to 25 million farmers
Rs 2L-crore concessional credit offer to 25 million farmers
Centre, West Bengal spar over repatriation flights under Vande Bharat Mission
Centre, West Bengal spar over repatriation flights under Vande Bharat Mission
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid-19 cases cross 8,000
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid-19 cases cross 8,000
Tesla’s latest invention: Secret low-cost batteries that last a million miles
Tesla’s latest invention: Secret low-cost batteries that last a million miles
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In