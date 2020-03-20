e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Covid-19 outbreak: Spain orders closure of all hotels due to coronavirus

Covid-19 outbreak: Spain orders closure of all hotels due to coronavirus

Hotels in Spain, the number-two tourist destination in the world, will close immediately for seven days.

world Updated: Mar 20, 2020 04:44 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
Spain is the country that has been fourth-hardest hit by COVID-19, with 767 deaths and 17,147 infections.
Spain is the country that has been fourth-hardest hit by COVID-19, with 767 deaths and 17,147 infections.(Reuters photo)
         

Spain has ordered all hotels in its territory to close to help stem the spread of coronavirus, under a new measure announced in the state official bulletin on Thursday.

The measure orders “the suspension of opening to the public of all hotels and similar lodgings, tourist accommodation and other short-term accommodation... situated on national territory,” the official notice published in BOE read.

Hotels in Spain, the number-two tourist destination in the world, will close immediately for seven days.

Long-stay accommodation can remain open, providing they have the necessary infrastructure for residents to abide by the conditions of total confinement currently in force in the country.

Spain is the country that has been fourth-hardest hit by COVID-19, with 767 deaths and 17,147 infections.

tags
top news
‘Dismissed’: SC declines to stop 5.30 am execution of Delhi rape convicts
‘Dismissed’: SC declines to stop 5.30 am execution of Delhi rape convicts
Ahead of Kamal Nath’s floor test, Speaker accepts resignation of 16 Cong MLAs
Ahead of Kamal Nath’s floor test, Speaker accepts resignation of 16 Cong MLAs
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreak: Four more in city positive; 6 people flee quarantine
Coronavirus outbreak: Four more in city positive; 6 people flee quarantine
Coronavirus outbreak: 30% people may be asymptomatic, finds Japan study
Coronavirus outbreak: 30% people may be asymptomatic, finds Japan study
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news