Home / World News / Covid-19 pandemic destroys 20.5 mn US jobs in April in historic collapse

Covid-19 pandemic destroys 20.5 mn US jobs in April in historic collapse

The unprecedented collapse drove the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent -- well beyond the peak hit in late 2009 during the global financial crisis -- from 4.4 percent in March.

world Updated: May 08, 2020 18:36 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Harshita Singh
Washington
A woman walks through an almost-deserted Times Square in the early morning hours on April 23, 2020 in New York City.(AFP)
         

The coronavirus lockdown wiped out 20.5 million US jobs in April, destroying nearly all the positions created in the prior decade in the world’s largest economy, the Labor Department reported Friday.

And job losses in March were worse than initially reported, falling 870,000 even though the business closures mostly happened in the second half of the month.

The plunge in nonfarm payroll employment was the largest ever recorded since 1939, while the jobless rate was the highest and the biggest increase since 1948, the report said.

Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality, the first sector hit and the one bearing the brunt of the impact of the lockdowns.

However, the Labor Department noted that the some workers were misclassified in the report as employed when they should have been counted as laid off. Had they been listed properly, the unemployment rate would have been nearly five percentage points higher.

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
