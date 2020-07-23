e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 pandemic pushes South Korea into recession as GDP contracts 3.3% in Q2

Covid-19 pandemic pushes South Korea into recession as GDP contracts 3.3% in Q2

Exports of goods and services from the trade-reliant economy plunged 16.6%, logging the worst reading since the final quarter of 1963.

world Updated: Jul 23, 2020 08:15 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Seoul
GDP decreased by a seasonally adjusted 3.3% in the June quarter, the central bank said on Thursday, after declining 1.3% in the previous quarter and much worse than a 2.3% contraction seen in a Reuters poll.
GDP decreased by a seasonally adjusted 3.3% in the June quarter, the central bank said on Thursday, after declining 1.3% in the previous quarter and much worse than a 2.3% contraction seen in a Reuters poll.(AP Photo)
         

South Korea’s economy recorded its first technical recession since 2003 in the June quarter, as health restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic hammered economic activities and global demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by a seasonally adjusted 3.3% in the June quarter, the central bank said on Thursday, after declining 1.3% in the previous quarter and much worse than a 2.3% contraction seen in a Reuters poll.

Exports of goods and services from the trade-reliant economy plunged 16.6%, logging the worst reading since the final quarter of 1963. That made up nearly 40% of the nation’s nominal GDP last year.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Private consumption, which generates nearly half of the country’s GDP, however, rose 1.4% quarter-on-quarter, picking up from 6.5% decrease in the March quarter.

From a year earlier, the economy, Asia’s fourth-largest, shrank by 2.9% in the April-June period, sharply reversing a 1.4% expansion seen three months earlier and steeper than a 2.0% decline predicted in the poll.

tags
top news
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: US reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day
LIVE: US reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day
Explainer: How foreign experts got injured at Baghjan oil well
Explainer: How foreign experts got injured at Baghjan oil well
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
Delhi court hands sex racket operator Sonu Punjaban 24-year prison sentence
Delhi court hands sex racket operator Sonu Punjaban 24-year prison sentence
Dil Bechara: Swastika Mukherjee’s memories of Sushant Singh Rajput | Aur Batao
Dil Bechara: Swastika Mukherjee’s memories of Sushant Singh Rajput | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In