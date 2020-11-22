e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: Prepare for economic shock, warns Rishi Sunak

Covid-19: Prepare for economic shock, warns Rishi Sunak

Besides the debilitating economic impact of Covid-19, the UK also faces a hit from January 1, when the Brexit process is completed and the UK moves out of the EU.

world Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:59 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, London
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London on November 22.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London on November 22.(Reuters)
         

Multi-billion-pound borrowing and steep decline in national income during the Covid-19 pandemic has set the stage for the UK facing “economic shock”, chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, as Britons remained anxious over meeting families during Christmas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a ‘Covid winter plan’ to be followed during Christmas on Monday. The current lockdown in England is set to end on December 2, but caution over easing by experts has prompted continuing curbs during the Christmas period.

Sunak, whose political stock has risen during the pandemic after he extended billions of pounds for furlough, grants to the self-employed and subsidies to businesses, indicated that income tax would need to rise next year. Pandemic-related borrowing has already reached nearly £250 billion.

He wrote in The Sunday Times: “People will see the scale of the economic shock laid bare. We can see the data every month, and obviously the shock that our economy is facing at the moment is significant.”

“Once we get through (the crisis) we’ll have to figure out what the best way of returning to sustainable public finances is. I’m hopeful that by the spring, with positive news on both mass testing and vaccines, we can start to look forward.”

Sunak is due to present the annual Spending Review in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Besides the debilitating economic impact of Covid-19, the UK also faces a hit from January 1, when the Brexit process is completed and the UK moves out of the EU.

The three-tier alert system before lockdown imposed earlier this month is expected to be strengthened with more curbs at each level, following criticism that the system was not effective enough. The revised system will be in place from December 3.

A prime minister’s spokeswoman said: “Everyone’s efforts during the current national restrictions have helped bring the virus back under control, slowed its spread and eased pressures on the National Health Service.”

“But the prime minister and his scientific advisers are clear the virus is still present - and without regional restrictions it could quickly run out of control again before vaccines and mass testing have had an effect. That would put in jeopardy the progress the country has made, and once again risk intolerable pressure on the NHS.”

As of Saturday evening, there were 19,875 new cases and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours across the UK.

tags
top news
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In