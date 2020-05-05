e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 treatment: Israel’s secret lab isolates coronavirus antibody, minister calls it ‘significant breakthrough’

Covid-19 treatment: Israel’s secret lab isolates coronavirus antibody, minister calls it ‘significant breakthrough’

The IIBR has been leading Israeli efforts to develop a treatment and vaccine for the coronavirus.

world Updated: May 05, 2020 15:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wear face masks while exercising and kids play around near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea on May 4 as the coronavirus disease restrictions have eased in Ashkelon, Israel.
People wear face masks while exercising and kids play around near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea on May 4 as the coronavirus disease restrictions have eased in Ashkelon, Israel.(Reuters Photo)
         

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that the country’s scientists have made “significant breakthrough” in developing an antibody to Covid-19 infection.

“I am proud of the Biological Institute staff, who have made a major breakthrough,” Bennett said in a statement widely reported by the Israeli media. The antibody or passive vaccine attacks the virus and neutralises it in the body.

“The Jewish creativity and ingenuity brought about this amazing achievement,” he further said in the statement.

Bennett’s statement was released after he visited the labs of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), a secretive unit that works under the Prime Minister’s Office. The scientists there told him that the development phase of the vaccine has been complete.

IIBR Director Shmuel Shapira said that the antibody formula was being patented, after which an international manufacturer would be sought to mass-produce it.

The IIBR has been leading Israeli efforts to develop a treatment and vaccine for the coronavirus, including the testing of blood from those who recovered from Covid-19.

Antibodies in such samples - immune-system proteins that are residues of successfully overcoming the coronavirus - are widely seen as a key to developing a possible cure.

A second Israeli research team, MigVax, has also reported that it is close to completing the first phase of development of a coronavirus vaccine. Last week, it secured a US $12 million investment to accelerate the path to clinical trials.

Israel was one of the first countries to close its borders and impose increasingly stringent restrictions on movement to hamper the domestic coronavirus outbreak. It has reported 16,246 cases and 235 deaths from the illness.

tags
top news
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news