e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: UAE launches inoculation using Chinese drugs giant Sinopharm’s vaccine

Covid-19: UAE launches inoculation using Chinese drugs giant Sinopharm’s vaccine

Gulf countries UAE and Bahrain, where third-phase trials of the Sinopharm vaccine were carried out, have both officially registered it for public use after it was previously approved for emergency use for frontline health workers.

world Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 07:01 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Abu Dhabi
UAE has launched Covid-19 vaccinations in capital Abu Dhabi
UAE has launched Covid-19 vaccinations in capital Abu Dhabi(AP photo)
         

The United Arab Emirates has launched Covid-19 vaccinations in the capital Abu Dhabi, health officials said Monday, days after it approved the jab by Chinese drugs giant Sinopharm.

The wealthy Gulf nation is one of the first countries to start widespread inoculation, after Britain became the first to roll out a campaign using a vaccine by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Gulf countries UAE and Bahrain, where third-phase trials of the Sinopharm vaccine were carried out, have both officially registered it for public use after it was previously approved for emergency use for frontline health workers.

Also Read: UAE, Turkey to resume flights for first time since coronavirus

Residents in the capital can book an appointment through the Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) hotline.

“Residents can book an appointment for the vaccine now, free of charge,” a SEHA operator told AFP, with local reports saying at least 45 hospitals and clinics were equipped with the vaccine.

Sinopharm -- which uses an inactive form of the novel coronavirus -- is administered in two doses, 21 days apart, according to SEHA.

The UAE has so far recorded more than 184,000 novel coronavirus cases, including 617 deaths.

China has four vaccines, including Sinopharm, in the final stages of development and is well advanced with mass human testing in a number of countries, including Brazil, the UAE and Turkey.

But unlike vaccines being developed by Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, little information has been published about the safety or efficacy of Chinese vaccines.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi to reopen for foreign tourists amid vaccine optimism

In Peru, clinical trials of a Sinopharm vaccine were suspended after neurological problems were detected in a test volunteer.

Chinese vaccine frontrunners Sinovac and Sinopharm had pre-orders for fewer than 500 million doses by mid-November, according to data from London consultancy Airfinity -- mostly from countries that have participated in trials.

Britain’s AstraZeneca, meanwhile, has pre-orders for 2.4 billion doses, and Pfizer for about half a billion orders.

Two vaccines have undergone third-phase trials in the UAE -- the Sinopharm project and Russia’s Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in November that he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, joining other top UAE officials to take part in the trials.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Wedding halls, polling booths in Covid-19 vaccine plan
Wedding halls, polling booths in Covid-19 vaccine plan
Current phase in 3 points as inflation eases to 6.93%
Current phase in 3 points as inflation eases to 6.93%
Indian-American among 3 astronauts selected for SpaceX Crew-3 Mission
Indian-American among 3 astronauts selected for SpaceX Crew-3 Mission
Hathras conspiracy: UP govt links Kerala journalist to SIMI
Hathras conspiracy: UP govt links Kerala journalist to SIMI
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In