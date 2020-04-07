e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 update: British PM Boris Johnson is in ICU, but not on ventilator, says minister

Covid-19 update: British PM Boris Johnson is in ICU, but not on ventilator, says minister

Several word leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent UK PM Boris Johnson get-well messages on twitter as the threat from the virus affecting usually well protected top echelons of government raised further concern.

world Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:31 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters File Photo )
         

Stricken by coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in the intensive care unit in St Thomas’ Hospital in London, but a senior cabinet minister revealed on Tuesday that he is not on a ventilator, but has received oxygen.

Johnson, 55, was moved to the ICU on Monday night after being hospitalised on Sunday night. The developments raised questions over transparency in official communication, when until recently officials said he had “mild symptoms”.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Michael Gove, minister for cabinet office, said: “The prime minister is not on a ventilator. He has received oxygen support. One of the reasons for being in intensive care is to make sure that whatever support the medical team considered to be appropriate can be provided”.

“The prime minister was taken into hospital on Sunday. He was undergoing a series of tests, his condition deteriorated. And the medical advice was that he should be moved to intensive care at around seven o’clock last night”, he added.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab is deputising for Johnson. Several word leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent him get-well messages on twitter as the threat from the virus affecting usually well protected top echelons of government raised further concern.

Gove said: “The prime minister has been following medical advice. He’s also had a stripped back diary…We must all follow the appropriate medical advice, and all of us are discovering that this virus has a malevolence that is truly frightening”.

“The work of government goes on, we have a superb civil service and they have ensured that the machinery is there for decisions to be made by ministers, by medical and scientific experts, and for those decisions to be followed through in a way which enables us to help those on frontline”.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, also contracted the virus but is recovering.

Latest figures put the death toll from the virus in the UK at 5,373 and the number of positive cases at 51,608. These are figures based on admissions in hospitals, but do not include casualties in retirement and other homes.

tags
top news
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
Mehbooba Mufti shifted out of jail, remains in detention at home in Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti shifted out of jail, remains in detention at home in Kashmir
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
British PM Boris Johnson had oxygen support, not on ventilator: Minister
British PM Boris Johnson had oxygen support, not on ventilator: Minister
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown
This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news