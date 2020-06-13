e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 update: UN chief says stranded seafarers are key workers

Covid-19 update: UN chief says stranded seafarers are key workers

Antonio Guterres also called on nations to ensure that crews can leave vessels and be replaced safely, according to a statement on Friday from UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

world Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:55 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
United Nations
The UN chief said the maximum time for seafarers to spend at sea under international conventions is being ignored, with some marooned on vessels for 15 months.
The UN chief said the maximum time for seafarers to spend at sea under international conventions is being ignored, with some marooned on vessels for 15 months.(REUTERS)
         

The UN secretary-general says Covid-19 travel restrictions have left hundreds of thousands of the world’s two million seafarers stranded at sea for months, and is calling on countries to designate them and other marine personnel as key workers.

Antonio Guterres also called on nations to ensure that crews can leave vessels and be replaced safely, according to a statement on Friday from UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The UN chief said the maximum time for seafarers to spend at sea under international conventions is being ignored, with some marooned on vessels for 15 months.

Guterres said UN agencies, including the International Labour Organisation and the International Maritime Organization, have worked with the International Chamber of Shipping and the International Transport Workers Federation to develop protocols for crew changeovers, “taking full account of public health concerns”.

tags
top news
As Nepal preps to vote on new map, a hint about India’s stance from Army chief
As Nepal preps to vote on new map, a hint about India’s stance from Army chief
LIVE: Reopening could lead to new spikes in US’ cities, says Fauci
LIVE: Reopening could lead to new spikes in US’ cities, says Fauci
Beijing shuts market after coronavirus detected on salmon chopping board
Beijing shuts market after coronavirus detected on salmon chopping board
‘Covid-19 virus may have mutated to become more infectious and stable’: Study
‘Covid-19 virus may have mutated to become more infectious and stable’: Study
Maximum Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra in 31-40 age group: Data
Maximum Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra in 31-40 age group: Data
Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD
‘Wrote to BCCI saying Rohit , Pujara, and Chawla should be fast-tracked’
‘Wrote to BCCI saying Rohit , Pujara, and Chawla should be fast-tracked’
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In