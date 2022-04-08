Covid cases rise in Shanghai, other cities in China make preps for possible outbreaks
BEIJING: Shanghai, China’s financial hub, on Friday continued to grapple with rising Covid-19 cases with a record 21,222 fresh infections including 824 symptomatic ones being reported for the day before amid persisting food supply problems for its locked down 25 million residents.
Overall, the mainland reported 24,101 new local Covid-19 cases including 1,540 symptomatic ones for Thursday, the national health commission said in its daily bulletin on Friday.
Besides the 824 symptomatic infections in Shanghai, 617 were reported from the northeastern Jilin province and the remaining from 18 provincial-level regions of China.
Friday brought no sign of the lockdown easing in Shanghai with local health authorities ordering another round of mass tests.
Vice-premier Sun Chunlan, stationed in the city for nearly a week, called for volunteers to step in to ease delivery bottlenecks during an inspection tour on Thursday.
The shortage of necessities has been partly compounded because thousands of delivery workers are themselves locked down and unable to work.
Given that the majority of the cases in Shanghai are asymptomatic or mild, calls are growing for home quarantine instead of those infected being isolated in hastily built makeshift centralised quarantine centres.
Authorities, however, insist that China will stick to its “zero Covid” policy that they argue is essential to keep death rates low and prevent the medical system from crumbling.
At least three local officials in Shanghai have been sacked over a slack response to the Covid-19 outbreak in the city, an official notice on Friday said but gave no details of the allegations against them.
Reports quoted the statement as saying their failure to fulfil allotted duties in epidemic prevention and control had allowed the virus to spread, leading to a “serious impact” on efforts to control it.
Meanwhile, according to a Reuters report, many bankers and traders have hunkered down in their offices, living off instant noodles, to somehow keep the wheels of China’s financial centre turning.
The negative economic impact, however, will show sooner than later, a report by Nomura financial services indicated earlier this week.
“Though vaccinations, rounds of PCR tests, increased use of rapid antigen tests, the construction of many isolation facilities and the massive mobilisation of human and other resources in containing the coronavirus could, in theory, increase GDP, we believe the rapidly worsening of the Covid-19 situation and escalating lockdowns will act to suppress a wide range of sectors, including in-person services, travel, logistics, construction and some manufacturing,” the Nomura report said.
Taking a cue from Shanghai’s grim situation, other cities in China are taking preemptive action in imposing restrictions on movements, carrying out nucleic acid tests on residents, and creating makeshift quarantine centres even if there are no or just a few cases.
China’s capital, Beijing, for example, has strengthened regular screening for employees in the city’s key sectors, requiring all staff at elderly care agencies, schools and institutions handling imported goods to take tests at least once a week.
The northwestern city of Xian, which was locked down for days just months ago over a local outbreak, announced on Friday it would not allow its citizens to return from or visit areas where the virus is still highly prevalent without making arrangements with pandemic control departments first.
-
Over 30 evacuees killed, 100 injured after rocket strike on Ukrainian station
More than 30 people were killed and over 100 were wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a railway station in east Ukraine on Friday as civilians tried to evacuate to safer parts of the country, the state railway company said. It said two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk which is used for the evacuation of civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.
-
Fuel pumps may go dry in Sri Lanka by end-April as India's credit line ends
Sri Lanka is expected to exhaust $500 million in fuel aid provided by India to mitigate the island nation's power crisis with the delivery of 120,000 tons of diesel and 40,000 tons of petrol over the next two weeks. India is scheduled to send three 40,000 ton-shipments of diesel on April 15, 18 and 23, with a petrol shipment of the same quantity to be sent on April 22.
-
Amid economic crisis in Lanka, another ex-cricketer calls India ‘elder brother’
A day after former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya expressed his gratitude to 'big brother' India for helping his country amid its worst economic crisis in decades, another former cricketer from the island nation, Roshan Mahanama, echoed the sentiment, saying that India has always been an 'elder brother.' The former ICC match referee also accused his nation's governments of neglecting the people. India, on Wednesday, sent two fuel consignments as assistance to its neighbour.
-
Afternoon brief: Afternoon brief: Man held for giving gun to Delhi riots accused
Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Read more 'When Kohli raised young players' issues about Kumble's disciplinarian approach, I spoke to Sachin Tendulkar': Vinod Rai Vinod said he had taken the "the lead in the speaking to Sachin Tendulkar" after then India captain Virat Kohli informed him about younger players in the team feeling "intimidated" by Anil Kumble's style of coaching.
-
Russian weapons cheaper; firms keen on joint ventures, India told US: Report
India is believed to have conveyed to the United States that the alternatives to Russian weapons were too expensive, Bloomberg reported quoting people aware of India's recent exchanges with the US following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The report said India informed US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the drawbacks of alternatives to Russian weapons. In March, Nuland came to India and held a consultation with foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics