With the pace of vaccinations picking up and infections falling, the government hopes that lockdown measures in place since November and tightened since then will be lifted soon.(Reuters file photo)
Covid: Germany passes rules to ease restrictions on people who are vaccinated

The regulations, yet to be approved by the lower and upper houses of parliament, could come into effect at the weekend.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 06:12 PM IST

Germany's cabinet on Tuesday passed regulations to ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

The regulations, yet to be approved by the lower and upper houses of parliament, could come into effect at the weekend.

Around 8% of Germany's population has received two doses of the vaccine and more than 28% a first.

With the pace of vaccinations picking up and infections falling, the government hopes that lockdown measures in place since November and tightened since then will be lifted soon.

