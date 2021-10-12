Home / World News / Covid-19: Canada rolls out vaccine mandates, draws ire, sparks tensions
world news

Covid-19: Canada rolls out vaccine mandates, draws ire, sparks tensions

A major flashpoint in Canada are impending vaccine mandates in Quebec for healthcare workers. The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced that those who were not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 will be suspended from practising on October 15
A Covid-19 vaccine clinic sign is seen in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. The country is bringing in vaccine mandates to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. (REUTERS)
A Covid-19 vaccine clinic sign is seen in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. The country is bringing in vaccine mandates to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. (REUTERS)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Copy Link
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Job losses in Canada’s healthcare sector and confrontations between unions and the government loom as Covid-19 vaccine mandates start being enforced across the North American country amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The latest flashpoint in Canada is a mandate in Quebec for healthcare workers, with the deadline for compliance this Friday. The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced that those who were not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 would be suspended from practising on October 15.

According to the OIIQ, as reported by the news outlet Global News, out of 80,000 nurses in Quebec, nearly 4,000 are not “properly vaccinated” against Covid-19 and the status of another 5,716 is unclear.

In a Facebook post in French, the nurses’ union, Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), threatened legal action if the decision to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory caused “disproportionate harm to our members”.

Similar developments are emerging across the country as Covid-19 vaccine mandates gradually come into effect. Layoffs at a hospital in Ontario have already been reported, even as the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

A wider government mandate, announced by Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, will come into effect on October 30, and that is also being criticised and challenged by unions.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents 215,000 government employees, has said while the vast majority of its membership “is fully vaccinated” against Covid-19, it will “continue to represent unvaccinated members who have punitive action taken against them as a result of their vaccination status”.

While it stated that it “fully supports a federal vaccination policy to protect the health and safety of our members and the Canadians they serve”, the union also affirmed that the “government rushed their vaccination policy without meaningful consultation with the unions representing federal public service workers”.

The point of view was echoed by the union representing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which will also come under the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Brian Sauvé, the National Police Federation’s (NPF) president, said it was “disappointed at the government’s engagement-by-notification approach to the policy’s release”.

It added that the NPF will “continue to support [its] members’ access to vaccines, and their choice to be vaccinated or not”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out