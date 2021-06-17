Home / World News / Covid-19 Delta variant, first identified in India, dubbed 'variant of concern' by US CDC
Previously, the Delhi Covid-19 strain was only considered only a "variant of interest" by the US CDC. (File Photo / REUTERS)
Previously, the Delhi Covid-19 strain was only considered only a "variant of interest" by the US CDC. (File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19 Delta variant, first identified in India, dubbed 'variant of concern' by US CDC

The CDC said the Delta variant shows increased transmissibility, potential reduction in neutralisation by some monoclonal antibody treatments under emergency authorisation, and potential reduction in neutralization from sera after vaccination in lab tests
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:31 AM IST

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified the Delta variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), first identified in India, as a "variant of concern", news agency PTI reported on Thursday, citing an official statement by the US CDC. Previously, the Delhi Covid-19 strain was only considered a "variant of interest" by the US CDC, but its status was changed to a "variant of concern" after assessing the Delta variant's high transmissibility, among other factors.

Along with the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of Covid-19, a few other variants circulating in the United States have also been classified as 'variants of concern', a CDC statement published on Tuesday read. These include the B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.427 (Epsilon), and B.1.429 (Epsilon) Covid-19 variants.

The CDC said the Delta variant shows increased transmissibility, potential reduction in neutralisation by some monoclonal antibody treatments under emergency authorisation, and potential reduction in neutralization from sera after vaccination in lab tests. A particular Covid-19 variant is only dubbed 'variant of concern' when scientists believe that coronavirus strain is shows increased transmissibility and a chance to cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments, and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern.

The Delta variant, which was dubbed a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 10, accounts for around 9.9% of all Covid-19 cases in the United States, the CDC estimates. However, to date, no variants of high consequence have been identified in the country, the public health body explained in its statement.

US President Joe Biden and his Chief Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci last week have warned that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is highly infectious, which is now the dominant strain in the United Kingdom, spreading rapidly among young people between 12 and 20 years old.


(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus delta us cdc + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.